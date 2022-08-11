Supermoon on Raksha Bandhan 2022: When and where to watch the Sturgeon Moon? Find all the details inside

August Supermoon 2022: August 11 seems to be a special day for many reasons. While sisters will be celebrating their loving bond with their brothers by tying a Rakhi on their wrists, people will also be able to witness a stunning celestial phenomenon. We are talking about the last supermoon of this year. And it falls on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Yes, you read that right. This year's third and final supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will be visible all over the world on August 11 and 12. So, you should be ready to witness this incredible phenomenon for the last time in 2022.

The supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is marginal and has many other names. It's also called the Green Corn Moon, the Raksha Bandhan Festival Moon, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Tu B'Av Holiday Moon, according to NASA.

When and where to watch the supermoon?

The supermoon will rise on August 11, 9:36 pm EDT. It will be visible during the early hours of August 12, around 1:30 am EDT. You can watch it via Livestream by The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy, on August 12, 1:30 am EDT.

One will also be able to witness Saturn during this time. The planet will be near its brightest for the year, which will occur a few days later, said NASA. Additionally, some parts of the United States will also witness another celestial phenomenon - the Perseid meteor shower. It is expected to peak late Friday night into early Saturday morning, according to the International Meteor Organization. However, NASA said that the moonlight will interfere with the most promising shower. The best time to see this phenomenon would be after midnight on Saturday morning. You will need to look toward the north, away from the light of the Moon, NASA said.

Why is it called the supermoon?

Richard Nolle coined the term supermoon in 1979. A new or full moon is known as the supermoon when it is within 90 per cent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. In simple terms, a full moon which is nearest to Earth is called a supermoon.