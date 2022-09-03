Teachers' Day 2022: How teachers shape a child's mental health

Teachers' Day 2022: School is considered a child's second home and a kid spends at least half of waking hours in the company of teachers who slowly but surely shape their personality and mental health. A child who interacts with a loving and caring person at school is likely to have a better mental health as opposed to the one who is constantly criticised and reprimanded. Such impressions at an early age go on to shape a child's personality in adult life and thus teachers have no doubt an important role to play in promoting a child's mental health and helping them become a stable and successful person. (Also read: Teachers’ Day 2022: Inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvopalli Radhakrisnan)

Many students who suffer from poor mental health or communication skills benefit from the unwavering support from their teachers and get over their early life challenges to emerge successful later in life.

"I remember how a Standard 2 child in my class who used to struggle with words and answered in mono-syllables went on to become a confident speaker by the end of the session. All he needed was a little encouragement and appreciation from our side to want to excel," says Triply Sharma, a Primary School Teacher at a reputed school in Noida.

Sharma says that a teacher should maintain the fine balance between being strict and supportive to shape a child into a responsible individual. "One should not go overboard with disciplining and at the same time with being extremely soft," says the teacher.

"A teacher’s perception of mental health disorders, their role with regards to a student’s mental health disorders and the barriers to helping a student is important to their success. If a student is dealing with social anxiety, it may be harder for them to participate in a class group discussion. If a student has an eating disorder, they will not feel comfortable during the class food party. Teachers can make a difference just by recognizing signs and symptoms students are exhibiting," says Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali.

Some tragic events in a child's life can at times impact their mental health which then starts affecting their studies. This is when a teacher's support can be extremely valuable to a child.

"I remember a Class 2 girl from my class was inconsolable after her father passed away and she could hardly focus on what was being taught in the class. I made sure to give her emotional support, individual attention and with a little effort, she started doing better. After so many years, she still shares a special bond with me," says Triply Sharma.

As kids grow up and face increased pressure of studies and getting good marks in board examinations, a good teacher can motivate them without pressurising, reminding them of their strengths, giving tips to improve and encouraging them to make peace with their weaknesses.

"The role of teaching has expanded further to include overall well-being of students. Teachers guide us to prioritise and give importance to our health and also help us keep a check on mental performance and well-being. Teachers help us in inculcating good habits and being more disciplined which has a lasting effect on our way of thinking and behaviour," says Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

No wonder, we remember our teachers for life.

