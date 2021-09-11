Thank you, teacher... for being the guiding light

To honour and show their appreciation for revered teachers, renowned names from different walks of life share their fondest memories. From thanking their mentors, to now becoming one for many, these eminent personalities recall their school days and learning experiences. And the expression of gratitude isn’t limited to conventional teachers, as some also extend a warm thank you to parents for teaching important life lessons. So, here’s what they share on this year’s Teacher’s Day.

Rina Dhaka, designer

The guru is everything in our lives. Life needs some power to push you up and a guru is that super power! I follow mantras which are ‘have patience and tolerance,’ ‘we make our future in this world’ and ‘God is within us.’ These have been my motivating factors. And yes, taught by my parents!

Samar Singh Jodha , photographer and artist

Having been a TCK (Third Culture Kids), raised across three continents, passing, failing and dropping out of over a dozen schools and institutes, I had the most significant teacher — adaptability and tolerance. I’ve also been invested in mentorship through an initiative for children and young adults, where we use arts and creative expression to explore social issues and teach these young minds to be the leaders of the future.

Shovana Narayan, Kathak exponent

The first and foremost teacher was my mother. Whether it was academically, field of art or beautiful life, she has been there with me. And in terms of skill, Pandit Birju Maharaj — the insights he gave me in the field of dance have been impeccable. I also want to express my gratitude towards the teachers in my school from 1960’s, they were very fond of me.

Raghu Rai, photographer

There was a science teacher in my 9th and 10th class, who was tough but also at different times had great sense of humour. And the way he would use it to liven up our spirit was such an amazing experience because it woke us up all over again. A good guru – when it comes to creativity – is the one who doesn’t impose his own journey, thoughts and style of functioning on his students.

Ayan Ali Bangash, sarod player

