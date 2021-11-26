Thanksgiving 2021: Look who wished Michele Obama's Twitter family

Thanksgiving 2021: That time of the year is here again. The celebrations of Thanksgiving took place on November 25. The American festival, which sees a lots of rituals, is observed to be grateful for the harvest and the blessings of the past year. A sumptuous meal is cooked, families and friends gather around and celebrate it together, while being thankful for the love, achievements and the blessings of the year.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner meal comprises of turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. The world was grappled by the scare of the coronavirus pandemic last year and hence most people celebrated Thanksgiving away from their loved ones and through the online platforms such as Zoom. Quarantine Thanksgiving missed out on the warmth of being close to the near and dear ones. And that's why, Thanksgiving 2021 was one of the busiest days of the year when people travelled to be close to their family and friends and celebrate the festival together.

Michelle Obama took to her social media profiles to share a glimpse of how she celebrated Thanksgiving this year. Sharing a picture of her dog Sunny, Michelle Obama wrote a warm wish for her fans and friends. In the picture, Sunny can be seen posing with her tongue out in the cutest way possible, against the backdrop of a wall decorated for the festival. " Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love," read her post.

On November 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln announced a national holiday on November 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Since then, the festival is observed on the last Thursday of the month of November, every year. The annual festivities also honour the first Thanksgiving meal shared between the colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims, and the Wampanoag Indians.

