Thanksgiving 2021: There's so much Priyanka Chopra is 'grateful for'

Thanksgiving 2021 was celebrated on November 25. The festival celebrates the harvest and blessings of the past year. Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, this American holiday is observed with a lot of rituals. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner comprises of turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. It is also one of the busiest days of the country, as families and friends get together to celebrate Thanksgiving and speak of everything that they are grateful for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra also shared a snippet of the things that she is grateful for this year. The actor celebrated Thanksgiving with her family In London this year and a few of the pictures made their way on her Instagram profile. Early on Friday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of how her this year's Thanksgiving celebrations looked like and it is just too warm.

Priyanka Chopra is grateful for a lot of things in her life, but mostly of the human connections that she has made over the years and the ones that she has carried forward. " So much to be grateful for. Friends, family," wrote Priyanka. One of the pictures from the set is of the actor and her husband Nick Jonas looking into each other's eyes while hugging. The mushy picture is also accompanied by the words - "I love you, Nick Jonas." Aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Thanksgiving 2021: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Another picture is of a wall studded with a few of her friend's pictures in polaroid frames. It also features her family and husband Nick. She also wished her Instagram family on her post - " Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." Take a look at her post here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebrations of Thanksgiving also honour the feast shared between the colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims, and the Wampanoag Indians. On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had announced a national holiday for Thanksgiving on November 26.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.