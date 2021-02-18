Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let's just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie
What’s better than ‘real’ pumpkin pie? A protein pumpkin pie with additional perks of not making us immobile even if we fill ourselves by eating lots of it. Unbelievably easy and delicious, a protein pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving special delicacy which is really quick to make and completely fuss-free apart from being nutritious and packed with vitamin C, fiber and protein.
It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie:
Ingredients:
1 can (15oz) of Pumpkin Puree
3 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
2 scoops Fiit Lyfe Vanilla Protein Powder
1/2 cup of sweetener
1/4 cup almond milk
1 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
2 teaspoons turmeric (optional
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 pinch sea salt
Method:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Mix your pumpkin, eggs, vanilla and almond milk together and then add your dry ingredients. Once combined, pour into a greased or sprayed glass pie pan & sprinkle with fall sprinkles if desired!
Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the heat to 325 degrees F and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until firm and cracks have formed. Let it cool and top with your favorite topping. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Live FIIT, Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
Benefits:
If there is one food item that can lift up your mood or boost it in a jiffy, it has to be pumpkin pie since it is packed with potassium, vitamin C and iron. It benefits the eyesight and the immune system as one slice of it contains more than the recommended daily value of vitamin A while half a cup of it provides nearly a quarter of the daily fiber recommended for adults.
Given that pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food, move over chocolate cakes for a change and give pumpkin pie a chance as it wins on calories, saturated fat, protein and calcium.
