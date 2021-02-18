IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
recipe

Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie

  • It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:30 PM IST

What’s better than ‘real’ pumpkin pie? A protein pumpkin pie with additional perks of not making us immobile even if we fill ourselves by eating lots of it. Unbelievably easy and delicious, a protein pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving special delicacy which is really quick to make and completely fuss-free apart from being nutritious and packed with vitamin C, fiber and protein.

It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie:

Ingredients:

1 can (15oz) of Pumpkin Puree

3 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)

2 scoops Fiit Lyfe Vanilla Protein Powder

1/2 cup of sweetener

1/4 cup almond milk

1 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons turmeric (optional

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch sea salt

Method:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Mix your pumpkin, eggs, vanilla and almond milk together and then add your dry ingredients. Once combined, pour into a greased or sprayed glass pie pan & sprinkle with fall sprinkles if desired!

Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the heat to 325 degrees F and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until firm and cracks have formed. Let it cool and top with your favorite topping. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Live FIIT, Instagram/fiit_lyfe)

Benefits:

If there is one food item that can lift up your mood or boost it in a jiffy, it has to be pumpkin pie since it is packed with potassium, vitamin C and iron. It benefits the eyesight and the immune system as one slice of it contains more than the recommended daily value of vitamin A while half a cup of it provides nearly a quarter of the daily fiber recommended for adults.

Given that pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food, move over chocolate cakes for a change and give pumpkin pie a chance as it wins on calories, saturated fat, protein and calcium.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
latte pilates dessert recipes recipe healthy recipes recipes healthy recipe recipe for love protein dessert lifestyle thanksgiving winters
Close
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
recipe

Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A deep fried cutlet of your choice of protein (pork, chicken, paneer or even tofu) is served over rice and then ladled with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
recipe

Creativity fuels menu overhaul

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Over time, restaurant menus have evolved into an interesting blend of creativity and innovation, that aims to add more flavour to the overall dining experience of a patron
READ FULL STORY
Close
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
recipe

Pandemic kills food buffets?

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Most of the restaurants are now wary of laying out buffets. They say it is to keep the safety of guesses in mind. Will the wave of the virus kill buffets in the city? Here’s what restauranters have to say:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
recipe

Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
recipe

Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
recipe

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
recipe

Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
A perfect mix of liquor, fruits, sweetness and spice is what makes the recipe for this wonderful Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine that will surely knock your socks off this Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Enjoy this perfect risotto recipe with roasted squash, crispy sage, parmesan and wild mushrooms on the occasion of Valentine's Day with your significant other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
recipe

Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP