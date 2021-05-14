This EID is very different: Sana Khan

This Eid is different for former actor Sana Khan, on account of it being her first after marriage and amid a raging pandemic. “Very very different, I’m married and this would be my first Eid after the wedding. I have a new family, it’s not just me with my mother. So, I have been looking forward to it,” confesses former actor Sana Khan.

For her, the period of Ramadan has also been important. “Ramadan has always been very special for me since my childhood. I have always tried to make it better than last year. This month is all about prayers where Allah open his door for forgiveness, mercy and barkat (prosperity). When you are a child you don’t understand the importance of Ramdan, you wait for Eid because we get to wear new clothes, get Eidi. But when you grow up you understand Ramadan is more important,” says Khan who has taken up the charge of helping others through her foundation, Hayat Welfare. “We are working on setting up a hospital of 50 beds. It’ll have an ICU, ventilators, team of doctors, oxygen cylinders and even BiPAPs. There is a hope of 50 extra beds. From the bottom of my heart I feel nobody should come and everyone should stay fit but if they do need, we have the provision to help them,” says actor Sana Khan who has been badly hit by the situation. “It is very very depressing to see what is happening, it brings tears to my eyes. I called my sister crying because it is hard to see all this,” she adds.

On Eid, Khan will also be distributing sheer khorma through Hayat Welfare Foundation, She will be paying for fees of students and providing to as many as possible. “We all are suffering due to the pandemic, very tough situations. We have to be very careful and do whatever we can. Last year, during Ramadan, I did whatever I could to serve people. We served around 1000 people everyday. To do something like this we need funds. This is what I realised so I decided to dedicate a percentage of my earnings to the foundation so that my business keeps feeding my foundation so we always have some funds ready. People do donate and give money but everytime there might not be adequate funds,” says a proud Sana.

She also talks about how her husband has been very active during the pandemic and is helping people which has made her more selfless and taught her to give, give and give in terms of happiness and things. So nothing pinches her now.

