Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 : Lesser-known facts about Tulsidas; famous quotes

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Every year Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Sawan to mark the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas. This year, it is being observed on August 4, 2022. Tulsidas was a great saint and poet. His notable work includes Sri Ramcharitmanas which is known to be one of the greatest works of Hindu literature. It was written in Awadhi language around 16th century. Tulsidas is considered as one of the greatest poets in the world of literature.

In the year 1532, Atmaram and Hulasi Devi gave birth to Tulsidas in the Uttar Pradesh village of Rajapur. According to a myth, Tulsidas spent a full year growing inside of his mother. Tulsidas was born with 32 teeth and did not cry; instead, he uttered the name Ram, earning him the nickname Rambol.

The "Hanuman Chalisa" is also believed to have been written by Tulsidas. He is thought to be a reincarnation of the saint Valmiki, who wrote the first "Ramayana" and was a Hindu poet. Whatever is known about Tulsidas comes from his contemporary Nabhadas' "Bhaktamal" and Priyadas' "Bhaktirasbodhini," a commentary on "Bhaktamal."

Tulsidas' birth and early years are shrouded in myth, and it is said that through Hanuman's kindness, he saw a vision of Lord Rama. It is stated that the Varanasi Sankatmochan Temple, which is dedicated to Hanuman, is located where he first saw Hanuman. The works of the well-known poet Tulsidas continue to have an influence on Indian art, culture, and society.

Here are some of the most inspirational quotes by Tulsidas:

“Lust, anger, vanity and covetousness are all paths leading to hell. Abjuring, all these adore the Hero of Raghu’s line, whom saints worship.”

"There are three all-powerful evils: lust, anger and greed."

“Even your pity is like a blast of wind and the words you speak would strip a tree of its blossoms.”

“There can be no happiness for a being nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow.”

“When a minister, a physician and a religious preceptor; these three use pleasing words from fear or hope of reward, the result is that dominion, health, and faith, all the three immediately set towards destruction.”

“No virtue is equal to the good of others and no vice greater than hurting others.”

“There is no difference between knowledge and devotion, Both of them save the soul from the miseries of worldly life.”

