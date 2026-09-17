Vishwakarma ji ki aarti: Vishwakarma Puja 2026 date, muhurat, rituals

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Revered as the architect of the universe and the progenitor of Vastu Shastra, mechanical engineering, and craftsmanship, every year, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped alongside the tools, vehicles, and technology that power human progress. This year, millions are celebrating Vishwakarma Puja on Thursday, September 17. Also read | Vishwakarma Puja: Know all about its history and significance
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 auspicious timings
According to Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja calculations are performed according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The festival coincides annually with Kanya Sankranti — marking the final day of the Hindu month of Bhadra. According to planetary calculations provided by Drik Panchang, the exact astrological parameters for today’s observances include:
⦿ Vishwakarma Puja date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
⦿ Kanya Sankranti / Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment: 04:28 am IST
Vishwakarma Puja significance
Lord Vishwakarma holds a special place in Vedic literature and is praised in the Rigveda as the God of creativity who helped Lord Brahma create the universe, as per Drik Panchang.
Over different Yugas, he built many legendary cities and structures, including the fortified coastal city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna, the grand illusory palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, the golden city of Lanka for King Ravana and Swargaloka for the Devas, and the city of gold, Sudamapuri, for Lord Krishna’s friend Sudama. He also forged some of the most powerful divine weapons like Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra, Lord Shiva’s Trishula and Lord Kartikeya’s spear, per Drik Panchang.
Worshipping the tools on Vishwakarma Puja
From factory floors and automotive garages to software firms, artisans and engineers offer flowers, tilak (vermilion), and kalava threads to heavy machinery, laptops, and hand instruments. Factories halt manufacturing for the day to conduct communal prayers and distribute prasad.
Vishwakarma aarti{{/usCountry}}
From factory floors and automotive garages to software firms, artisans and engineers offer flowers, tilak (vermilion), and kalava threads to heavy machinery, laptops, and hand instruments. Factories halt manufacturing for the day to conduct communal prayers and distribute prasad.
Vishwakarma aarti{{/usCountry}}
Devotees conclude the primary rituals by lighting ghee lamps and chanting the sacred Vishwakarma aarti:
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo, Prabhu Vishwakarma
Sudama Ki Vinay Suni, Aur Kanchan Mahal Banaye
Sakal Padarath Dekar Prabhu Ji, Dukhiyon Ke Dukh Tar
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Vinay Kari Bhagwan Krishna Ne, Dwarikapuri Banao.
Gwal Balon Ki Raksha Ki, Prabhu Ki Laaj Bachay
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Ramchandra Ne Poojan Ki, Tab Setu Bandh Rachi Daro
Sab Sena Ko Paar Kiya, Prabhu Lanka Vijay Karavo
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Shree Krishna Ki Vijay Suno, Prabhu Aake Darsh Dikhavo.
Shilp Vidya Ka Do Prakash, Mera Jeevan Safal Banao
Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.