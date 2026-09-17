Vishwakarma ji ki aarti: Vishwakarma Puja 2026 date, muhurat, rituals

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Revered as the architect of the universe and the progenitor of Vastu Shastra, mechanical engineering, and craftsmanship, every year, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped alongside the tools, vehicles, and technology that power human progress. This year, millions are celebrating Vishwakarma Puja on Thursday, September 17. Also read | Vishwakarma Puja: Know all about its history and significance

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 auspicious timings

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According to Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja calculations are performed according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The festival coincides annually with Kanya Sankranti — marking the final day of the Hindu month of Bhadra. According to planetary calculations provided by Drik Panchang, the exact astrological parameters for today’s observances include:

⦿ Vishwakarma Puja date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

⦿ Kanya Sankranti / Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment: 04:28 am IST

Vishwakarma Puja significance

Lord Vishwakarma holds a special place in Vedic literature and is praised in the Rigveda as the God of creativity who helped Lord Brahma create the universe, as per Drik Panchang.

Over different Yugas, he built many legendary cities and structures, including the fortified coastal city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna, the grand illusory palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, the golden city of Lanka for King Ravana and Swargaloka for the Devas, and the city of gold, Sudamapuri, for Lord Krishna’s friend Sudama. He also forged some of the most powerful divine weapons like Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra, Lord Shiva’s Trishula and Lord Kartikeya’s spear, per Drik Panchang.

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An artist gives final touches to an idol of Vishvakarma ahead of the Vishwakarma Puja in Samba on September 16. (ANI)

Worshipping the tools on Vishwakarma Puja

{{^usCountry}} From factory floors and automotive garages to software firms, artisans and engineers offer flowers, tilak (vermilion), and kalava threads to heavy machinery, laptops, and hand instruments. Factories halt manufacturing for the day to conduct communal prayers and distribute prasad. Vishwakarma aarti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From factory floors and automotive garages to software firms, artisans and engineers offer flowers, tilak (vermilion), and kalava threads to heavy machinery, laptops, and hand instruments. Factories halt manufacturing for the day to conduct communal prayers and distribute prasad. Vishwakarma aarti {{/usCountry}}

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Devotees conclude the primary rituals by lighting ghee lamps and chanting the sacred Vishwakarma aarti:

Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo, Prabhu Vishwakarma

Sudama Ki Vinay Suni, Aur Kanchan Mahal Banaye

Sakal Padarath Dekar Prabhu Ji, Dukhiyon Ke Dukh Tar

Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo

Vinay Kari Bhagwan Krishna Ne, Dwarikapuri Banao.

Gwal Balon Ki Raksha Ki, Prabhu Ki Laaj Bachay

Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo

Ramchandra Ne Poojan Ki, Tab Setu Bandh Rachi Daro

Sab Sena Ko Paar Kiya, Prabhu Lanka Vijay Karavo

Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo

Shree Krishna Ki Vijay Suno, Prabhu Aake Darsh Dikhavo.

Shilp Vidya Ka Do Prakash, Mera Jeevan Safal Banao

Prabhu Shree Vishwakarma Ghar Aavo