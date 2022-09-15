Vishwakarma Puja Date 2022: When is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know all about its time, history and significance

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: The auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti, is right around the corner, and it is celebrated with much pomp across the country. On this day, people worship Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma, the chief architect of the world and divine carpenter. Devotees also worship machines in their factories and keep the idol of Lord Vishwakarma in their workplaces or homes. The festival falls on Kanya Sankranti, the day when the Sun migrates from the Simha Rashi (Leo) to Kanya Rashi (Virgo).

Lord Vishwakarma travels on a goose and is depicted in Hindu mythology with four hands holding a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot. Lastly, Vishwakarma Puja gets celebrated with much pomp in Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam. (Also Read: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Bhog recipes to make on this day)

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2022?

The Hindu Solar calendar says that the day takes place annually on the last day of the Bhadra month, between September and October. This year, Vishwakarma Puja will fall during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti muhurat begins at 7:36, according to the Drik Panchang.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 History and Significance:

Vishwakarma Puja marks the birth of Lord Vishwakarma. On this day, architects, engineers, sculptors, and skilled labourers - like carpenters, mechanics, factory workers, potters, blacksmiths, welders, industrial workers and craftsmen - worship Lord Vishwakarma to ward off negative energies from their workplace. They set up an idol of Lord Vishwakarma in the factories, mills and workshops and conduct a special puja. Devotees pray to Lord Vishwakarma to bless them with success in their workplace and fill their homes and businesses with prosperity. Additionally, on this day, workers take an off and immerse themselves in worship.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Vishwakarma is the divine architect of the universe. He has created many palaces for Gods in all four yugas, built and designed several weapons for Gods - like Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lanka King Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and Indra's Vajra, Dwarka - Lord Krishna's kingdom, and the Maya Sabha for the Pandavas.

