What is Narali Purnima, the festival that coincides with Raksha Bandhan? Know date, rituals, significance

Narali Poornima is an important Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and Konkan regions by fishermen community. On this day, people observe a day-long fast, decorate their boats, and pray to Lord Varun to bless them with fortune and prevent them from any natural sea calamities. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Why are we celebrating Rakhi on two days this year? Know details)

Naralu Purnima is known as Avani Avittam in South Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (Freepik)

Narali means coconut and Poornima means full moon, and the day falls on the full moon day or Purnima in the month of Shravana as per Hindu calendar. The day coincides with Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates bond between siblings and thus it's double celebration for many families of Maharasthra, Karnataka, Goa among other states. This year, much like Raksha Bandhan, the shubh muhurat of the day will start from 9 pm on August 30 and will go on around 7 am on August 31.

Naralu Purnima is known as Avani Avittam in South Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The states of North India like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh call it Kajri Purnima.

On this day, Brahmins get up at sunrise and take a holy dip in a nearby water body. Brahmins wear a new sacred thread called as ‘Janeyu’ or ‘Yajnopavit’ on this day. Vedic mantras are then chanted during this time. It is usually a community observance that is performed on the banks of a river or pond.

The Kolis and other fishing communities offer nariyal or coconut to Lord Varuna or ocean and seek his blessings. The devotees pray to the Lord and express gratitude for giving them a livelihood.

Some people also worship Lord Shiva on this day considering the month of Shravan is dedicated to him. After puja, comes the time for feasting and merry making as people of fishermen community come together for singing, dancing and eating.