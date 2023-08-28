News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Raksha Bandhan 2023: Why are we celebrating Rakhi on two days this year? Know details

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Why are we celebrating Rakhi on two days this year? Know details

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2023 falls on two days this year, August 30 and 31. Find out why we are celebrating Rakhi on two days.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner. It celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, commemorated by tying Rakhi on your sibling's hands. Annually, Rakhi falls on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month). However, this year, there is a dilemma around the correct date of the auspicious festival. People are confused about whether Raksha Bandhan is on August 30 or 31 or if it can be celebrated on both days. Read on to clear up your confusion.

Why are we celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2023 on two days this year? (Pixabay)
Why are we celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2023 on two days?

This year, Bhadra Kaal and the full moon dates are coinciding, leading to confusion with the two dates. According to Drik Panchang, Poornima tithi begins at 10:58 am on August 30 and will end at 7:05 am on August 31. Meanwhile, Bhadra Poonch time on Rakhi will last from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, and Bhadra Mukha will start from 6:31 pm and end at 8:11 pm. Bhadra Kaal will conclude at 9:01 pm.

Religious beliefs consider the Shravan Purnima date and afternoon time the most auspicious hour for performing Raksha Bandhan rituals. However, engaging in positive activities during the Bhadra period is considered inauspicious. And since Bhadra time coincides with Poornima Tithi and the afternoon hour, people are confused about when to perform the rituals. Therefore, the best time to tie Rakhi would be after 9:01 pm. But many consider nighttime inappropriate for performing Raksha Bandhan rituals. So, you can tie Rakhi on the night of August 30 (after 9:01 pm) or on August 31.

Meanwhile, according to Hindu customs, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and bless them with a prosperous and fulfilling life. In return, brothers promise to protect them from all harm, love them unconditionally, and give their sisters gifts. However, in recent times, brothers have also started tying Rakhi on their sister's wrists. Additionally, sisters can also take part in all the customs.

