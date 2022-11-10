What is Singles' Day? Date, history, significance of the day

Singles' Day 2022: The special day is here. Originally started as a mockery to people in relationships, it soon flourished into a day with a beautiful meaning – embracing yourself and knowing that the ones we have are the ones we should value in our lives. Singles' Day was started on November 11, because the date consists of four 1. it also means, a bare stick, a bachelor man who does not add children to the family tree. Singles’ Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur in China. In cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, people enjoy a hearty meal together with their friends and near and dear ones. Some also go out for a shopping spree and enjoy the day.

Date:

The day is celebrated on November 11, because funnily, of the way the date looks when it is written. One, treated as a bare stick, is a Chinese slang for a man who does not add more members to his family, and hence is single. November 11 looks like four sticks when written, and hence, denotes single people. That’s why November 11 was chosen to celebrate the day.

History:

As a mockery to people with relationships, Singles’ Day came into being. However, soon it became a day to celebrate friendship, and oneself. People started learning the art of loving themselves and making themselves happy. As a sarcastic response to couple-centric festivals celebrated all over, a small group of college children came up with the idea of celebrating Singles’ Day. However, in 2009, Daniel Zhang, Ceo of Alibaba, started using the day as a 24-hour shopping festival. Now, the day is celebrated as the largest retail and online shopping day.

Significance:

The significance of the day is to spread the idea of happiness. It is important to love yourself and value the friendship you have, regardless of the relationship status you are in. On this day, people treat themselves to luxurious vacations, gifts and services, and celebrate the joy of being with themselves.