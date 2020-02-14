V-Day special: Eateries shower love for singles in the Capital

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:44 IST

No matter how much you detest mushy offerings for the most romantic day of the year, the couples in the city have geared up to paint the town red. And, if you’re single by choice or destiny, don’t get disappointed on Valentine’s Day, as several eateries in the Capital have got you covered! With enticing deals on food and drinks to make you feel special and let you enjoy singlehood, the restaurants are offering it all.

Akshay Anand, founder of Toy Room, a nightclub in Aerocity, informs that this year, instead of Valentine’s Day they are celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day. He says, “Anti-Valentine is our take on all the people who are out of love and don’t have a Valentine. We want all of them to come under one roof and celebrate so that we may play Cupid.”

Unplugged Courtyard is giving away a special drink, Tanha Dil, for single on a special discount of 15% for the day.

And to help you get over a relationship that ended on a bad note, there’s a pleasure game for you at Scene - High Bar, Sohna Road. All you have to do is burn your ex’s photo in front of the staff and they will serve you a complimentary cocktail named, That B***h/That B*****d. While this restaurant offers a free drink on burning ex’s picture, Unplugged Courtyard is giving away a special drink, Tanha Dil, for single on a special discount of 15% for the day. “So what if you don’t have a Valentine this year. You can always have it next year. Enjoy your singlehood because once committed, you will always be,” says, Dinesh Arora, owner of Unplugged Courtyard.

A dessert named Love Dessert or Dhoka at Molecule.

For a dash of sweet temptations in the season of love and raising a toast to the love for oneself, Manish Sharma, owner of Molecule, says, “Lets celebrate love, breakup and rediscovery of your own-self this Valentine’s Day. We have an interesting dessert called Love Dessert or Dhoka. It has a chocolate bowl with lots of surprise elements including jello ice cream, chocolate ice cream, blue sky sorbet, wafers, edible heart, edible teddy and candy floss flambéed with sambuka. Love Dessert or Dhoka is created to urge people to start loving their selves again after a breakup. In this dessert there is everything sweet in the beginning with fire flames at the end to bury all hassles, if you have any in your relationship. Enjoy this dessert at a special 20% off, today.”

