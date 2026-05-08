When is Mother's Day 2026? Know the right date and fresh ideas to celebrate with your mom

Mother's Day 2026 is almost here. Mother’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a global moment of gratitude for the women who raise, guide, and inspire us. Whether she is a biological mother, a grandmother, or a maternal figure, this day is dedicated to acknowledging the immense impact she has on our lives. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: If moms could write the rules, how would they redesign Mother’s Day? Let’s hear from moms

Mother's Day 2026 date and ideas: Mother's Day is a global celebration honouring moms and maternal figures. (Canva)

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As we approach Mother's Day 2026 celebrations, here is your essential guide to the when, the why, and the how of making the day truly unforgettable.

Mother's Day in 2026 date in India

The date for Mother's Day varies depending on where you are in the world, as different cultures tie the celebration to different traditions. For many countries, including the US, Canada and India, Mother’s Day is a floating holiday. It is officially observed on the second Sunday in May. Because the days of the week shift each year, the numerical date moves between May 8 and May 14. In India, Mother's Day 2026 is on Sunday, May 10.

Significance of Mother's Day

While many associate Mother's Day with flowers and brunch, its roots are deeply personal. Social activist Anna Jarvis founded the modern US holiday in 1908 as a memorial to her mother. She originally intended it to be a quiet day of reflection, and she chose white carnations as the official symbol. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: The things we don’t say to our moms (but should)

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{{^usCountry}} How to make Mother's Day 2026 special {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to make Mother's Day 2026 special {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The best Mother's Day gifts aren't always the most expensive — they are the ones that show you've been paying attention. On Mother's Day, give your mom a day free from the mental load. Handle meal planning, cleaning, and logistical questions. A morning where she wakes up to silence and a hot cup of tea or breakfast in bed (without having to ask) is often the most appreciated gift. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The best Mother's Day gifts aren't always the most expensive — they are the ones that show you've been paying attention. On Mother's Day, give your mom a day free from the mental load. Handle meal planning, cleaning, and logistical questions. A morning where she wakes up to silence and a hot cup of tea or breakfast in bed (without having to ask) is often the most appreciated gift. Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’ {{/usCountry}}

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You could also recreate a memory with your mother. Take her back to a favourite era. If she loves the 80s, make a playlist of hits from that decade and watch a classic film from her youth. 2026 is all about the 'experience' gift; so instead of an object, book your mom a class she’s always mentioned — pottery, sourdough baking, or a wine-tasting session.

Looking for a personalised gift for her? Write five specific memories you have with her on separate slips of paper. Place them in an envelope for her to read when she needs a lift. If you have a creative streak, try making her a handmade photo book or a framed pull-out photo strip card.

Pro tip: If you're planning to dine out with your mother or order flowers for May 10, aim to book at least a couple of days in advance as Mother's Day remains one of the busiest days of the year for the hospitality and floral industries.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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