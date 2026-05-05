Mother’s Day 2026: If moms could write the rules, how would they redesign Mother’s Day? Let’s hear from moms

Mother’s Day 2026 is around the corner, and the buzz is already building. While the tradition dates back to the early 20th century and continues well into the 21st, the way we celebrate it has often reflected our choices rather than what moms truly want. HT Lifestyle spoke to real moms to understand how they feel about Mother’s Day and how they would rewrite the rules if given the chance. Here’s what they had to say. What moms actually wants on mother's day. (Unsplash)

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What’s one thing you would completely remove from Mother’s Day? Aditi Anand, co-founder of Neelam Studios and founder of Little Red Car Films, and a mom of a little son, wrote, “I would remove the pressure of grand gestures and material gifts. The day should be about genuine connection, not perfection.”

Another mother, Devyani Jaipuria, vice chairperson of Cocoon Hospitals, said, “The idea that the value of motherhood can be meaningfully expressed within a single day. Motherhood is continuous and often quiet, much of it unfolding in moments that are neither visible nor acknowledged, whether it is remembering the small details that matter to your child, or simply being emotionally present even on days when you are exhausted.”

“In that sense, Mother’s Day should serve as a reminder of something that exists every day, rather than the only moment we pause to recognise it,” she added.

Alka Srivastava, a mathematics educator and mother of two, said, “I’ve never been fond of Mother’s Day—I believe mothers deserve to be celebrated every day.”