World Day of the Deaf 2023: Date, history significance and all you need to know

World Day of the Deaf is a global celebration that raises awareness of the issues and challenges faced by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the linguistic and cultural diversity of deaf individuals, promoting sign language as a vital means of communication, and advocating for their inclusion and equal opportunities in all aspects of society. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging and supporting the unique experiences and achievements of the deaf community while working towards a more inclusive and accessible world for all. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know )

When is World Day of the Deaf 2023

World Day of The Deaf is recognized every last Sunday of September in order to help deaf people and their communities find a safe space in society at large.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Day of the Deaf is celebrated every year on the last Sunday in September. This year, it will fall on September 24.

History of World Day of the Deaf

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) observed the first World Deaf Day in 1958. It is a global NGO that aims to advance the rights of the deaf community and enhance their standard of living. According to a variety of sources, Granville Richard Seymour Redmond is honoured on World Deaf Day. He was born in Philadelphia in 1871 and went deaf quite early in life. He studied painting, pantomime, and drawing at the esteemed California School of Design despite being deaf. He rose to fame as a landscape painter and prolific colourist by 1905. The 72nd anniversary of World Deaf Day in 2023 will make it a very significant year for WFD.

World Day of the Deaf significance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The significance of World Deaf Day is to draw attention to the problems faced by the deaf community in their daily lives. They face difficulties such as limited access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities. The day serves to highlight the value of sign language as a means of communication. The fact that it gives people a chance to unite and recognise the importance and contributions of the deaf community is another reason to celebrate World Deaf Day. It is also a day to encourage deaf people to live full and independent lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON