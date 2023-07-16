World Emoji Day, celebrated on July 17, is a global observance that honours the incredible impact of emojis on modern communication as these small digital icons have become a powerful means of expressing emotions, ideas and sentiments across various cultures and languages. From smiling faces to heartwarming symbols, emojis have transcended traditional language barriers, making communication more engaging and accessible to people worldwide.

World Emoji Day 2023: Best wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to share with loved ones (Image by John Hain from Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This day serves as a lighthearted celebration of the creative and expressive possibilities that emojis offer. Whether it is through messaging apps, social media or emails, people come together on World Emoji Day to share their favourite emojis, create unique combinations and revel in the universal language that has enriched digital conversations in a fun and meaningful way.

It is a moment to appreciate the playful artistry and the connections that emojis bring to our daily lives, making communication more colourful, expressive and relatable to everyone. Ahead of World Emoji Day, here's a collection of best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook status to share with your family or friends to make this day full of colourful expressions and memorable conversations:

🌈 May World Emoji Day bring a burst of colour and joy to your life! 🌈

🥳 Wishing you a day filled with laughter and countless smiles! 😄 Happy World Emoji Day!

🌍 May your emoji conversations connect you with friends and loved ones worldwide! 🗺️💬 Happy World Emoji Day!

Happy World Emoji Day! 🎨 Let your creativity shine through emojis and express your unique self! 🎨🌟

Happy World Emoji Day! 💕 May every emoji you send spread love and positivity to those around you! 💕❤️

📱 May your phone be filled with fun and heartwarming emoji exchanges! 📱💞 Happy World Emoji Day!

Happy World Emoji Day! 🌟 Wishing you a day of endless emojis and limitless communication! 🌟📆

🎉 Your normal expression can only be seen by the person sitting on the other end of the screen with the help of an emoji. Happy World Emoji Day! 🎉🥳

Happy World Emoji Day!🌻 May your day bloom with emoji-filled conversations and good vibes! 🌻😊

💌 Sending virtual hugs and best wishes on this special day! 🤗💖 Happy World Emoji Day!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}