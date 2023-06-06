World Food Safety Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

World Food Safety Day is marked annually to raise awareness about the importance of safe food practices and to highlight the global need for safe food. This international day is a collaborative effort between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Food safety is a critical global issue, as contaminated food can lead to severe health consequences, including foodborne illnesses, outbreaks and even death. Unsafe food can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances. Factors such as inadequate hygiene practices, improper food handling and inadequate food storage and processing can contribute to foodborne illnesses.

Date:

World Food Safety Day is observed annually on June 7th.

History:

World Food Safety Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 through a resolution. The resolution was proposed by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and was co-sponsored by a total of 44 countries. The day was officially designated to be observed annually on June 7th.

The establishment of World Food Safety Day highlights the increasing global concern regarding food safety and the need for collective action to address this issue. It recognizes that ensuring safe food practices is not only crucial for public health but also for sustainable development, food security, and international trade.

The first observance of World Food Safety Day took place on June 7, 2019, with the theme "Food Safety, Everyone's Business." The day aimed to raise awareness and promote actions to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks. It emphasized the shared responsibility of governments, producers and consumers in ensuring safe food practices throughout the food chain.

Since then, World Food Safety Day has been celebrated annually, focusing on different themes related to food safety. Each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) collaborate to develop key messages, organise events, and engage stakeholders worldwide to promote the importance of food safety.

Significance:

The main objective of World Food Safety Day is to promote the prevention, detection, and management of foodborne diseases. It aims to emphasize the significance of safe food handling, storage and preparation to prevent illness and ensure the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

The observance of World Food Safety Day has contributed to increased awareness, knowledge sharing and advocacy for improved food safety practices globally. It has encouraged governments, food industries, civil society organisations, and individuals to prioritise food safety as a fundamental aspect of public health and sustainable development.

Celebration:

On World Food Safety Day, various activities and initiatives are organised globally to educate and raise awareness among individuals, communities, and policymakers. These activities may include seminars, workshops, conferences, public awareness campaigns, and training sessions on safe food practices. Governments, food industries, and other stakeholders collaborate to share information, best practices, and innovative solutions to ensure the safety of the food supply chain.

World Food Safety Day serves as a reminder that food safety is a shared responsibility. It encourages individuals, food producers, retailers and regulatory authorities to work together to ensure that the food we consume is safe and free from contamination. By promoting safe food practices and implementing effective food safety regulations, we can protect public health, reduce the burden of foodborne diseases, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

