World Meteorological Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 22, 2024 02:28 PM IST

World Meteorological Day 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

World Meteorological Day 2024: Meteorological is the branch of science that helps in determining the processes and the patterns of the atmosphere and helps in predicting the weather. Knowledge of climate and weather prediction is important for us to plan the next days ahead. The World Meteorological Organisation was established to determine the weather and climate changes in advance, that can help people. Every year, World Meteorological Day is observed to create awareness about the contributions of the World Meteorological Organisation. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Meteorological Day is observed on March 23. This year, the special day falls on a Saturday.

History:

In 1950, on March 23, the World Meteorological Organisation was founded to predict weather and climate changes. World Meteorological Day was announced by the World Meteorological Organisation, a year after being founded. They wanted to celebrate their foundation day and also spread awareness about the importance of predicting weather and climate changes.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Meteorological Day is - At the Frontline of Climate Action. The day aims to create awareness about the significance of predicting weather changes and climate change mitigation. The World Meteorological Organisation aims to help people lead a healthier and prosperous life by predicting weather changes. The rapid climate change and global warming in the world demand quick actions. The best way to celebrate the special day is by creating awareness and raising our voices to take precautions necessary to reverse climate change. Pressing climate challenges, natural disasters and the need to protect the planet are addressed on this day. We can celebrate the special day by learning more about weather changes, helping in relief funds and educating ourselves about how nature, weather and climate work.

