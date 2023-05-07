World Red Cross Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration, theme of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a global humanitarian network that operates in nearly every country around the world and it provides assistance and support to those in need during emergencies, disasters, conflicts and other crises. The movement works to alleviate human suffering, protect human dignity and promote peace, health and well-being.

Date:

World Red Cross Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration, theme of Red Crescent Day (Photo by Twitter/Surveyflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, also known as World Red Cross Day, is observed on May 8 every year. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

History:

World Red Cross Day has its origins in the efforts of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize. The history of World Red Cross Day can be traced back to the establishment of the Red Cross movement itself.

In 1859, Henry Dunant witnessed the suffering of wounded soldiers on the battlefield of Solferino, Italy, during the Second Italian War of Independence. Shocked by the lack of medical care and support, he organized local civilians to provide assistance to the wounded, regardless of their nationality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This experience led Dunant to write the book "A Memory of Solferino," which called for the establishment of volunteer groups to care for the wounded during times of war. In 1863, his efforts led to the creation of the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, later known as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The ICRC aimed to provide neutral and impartial humanitarian aid during armed conflicts. The idea of World Red Cross Day was proposed during the 1920s and gained momentum in subsequent years. It was officially established during the 20th International Conference of the Red Cross in Tokyo, Japan, in 1933.

The conference designated May 8th as the day to commemorate Henry Dunant's birth and honor the humanitarian work of the Red Cross movement. Since then, World Red Cross Day has been observed annually on May 8th.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The purpose of World Red Cross Day is to honour the humanitarian work carried out by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement globally. It serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the organization's principles, mission, and activities, as well as to recognize the dedication and courage of its volunteers and staff.

World Red Cross Day serves as a reminder of the importance of humanity, compassion, and solidarity in times of crisis. It highlights the vital role played by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in providing humanitarian assistance and promoting humanitarian values across the globe.

Celebration:

On World Red Cross Day, various events and activities are organised by national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the ICRC. These activities may include blood drives, first aid training sessions, fundraising campaigns, public awareness campaigns, and recognition of outstanding volunteers and humanitarian achievements.

Theme:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is a time to celebrate the spirit of humanitarianism and recognise the individuals who make a difference in their communities. It stated, “This year, our theme is: Everything we do comes #fromtheheart. We want to celebrate the people in our communities, “the person next door”, who often are the first ones to step up and support those in need around them. They could be someone at work; a neighbourhood business-owner; a Red Cross or Red Crescent community volunteer; someone at the gym, shop or market we go to; or someone living close by who has always been by our side. However they support us, they do it with love and #fromtheheart.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}