World Sleep Day 2023: When is World Sleep Day? Know the date, theme, history and significance

World Sleep Day is an annual event organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine, since 2008. The day aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. The day also raises awareness about the significance of getting appropriate hours of sleep and issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects and driving. The day falls on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox of each year or the third Friday of March.

World Sleep Day 2023 Date:

According to World Sleep Society - a non-profit organisation that aims to promote sleep health worldwide - World Sleep Day falls on Friday, March 17, 2023.

World Sleep Day 2023 Theme:

This year, the theme for World Sleep Day is 'Sleep is Essential for Health'. It emphasises the importance of sleep for maintaining good health.

World Sleep Day 2023 Significance and History:

Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is also important in maintaining one's physical, mental, and social well-being. However, many people don't consider it an essential step for good health. World Sleep Day aims to prove them wrong and promote sleep health worldwide. It emphasises getting the right amount of sleep, increases awareness of the value of having healthy sleeping patterns, and how it affects our general health and well-being.

Meanwhile, since its inception in 2008, World Sleep Day has been commemorated on the Friday before the northern hemisphere's spring equinox. A group of dedicated healthcare providers and members of the medical community working and studying in the area of sleep medicine and research started the annual awareness event. The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy and Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology at Upstate Medical University.