Everyday explained: Why is there a separate produce drawer in the refrigerator?

Every refrigerator comes with a separate section for vegetables and fruits, usually at the bottom of the refrigerator. But why is that a completely different section, and not a part of the regular freezer? Here is the reason.

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Why refrigerators have a separate produce drawer

The separate section for produce at the bottom of refrigerators is known as the crisper drawer, and it is not there just for better presentation. It actually has a unique function that keeps the produce fresh for longer.

The drawers are specifically designed to control humidity. The general area of the refrigerator typically circulates cold, dry air to keep food chilled and fresh. However, fresh produce has different requirements, sometimes even within the same type. Different types of produce benefit from different moisture levels. While some items wilt quickly without moisture, others spoil with too much moisture or natural ripening gases.

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{{^usCountry}} Crisper drawers usually come with a humidity controller. The high-humidity settings trap moisture in the drawer by keeping vents closed, keeping certain types of fruits and vegetables from drying out or becoming limp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crisper drawers usually come with a humidity controller. The high-humidity settings trap moisture in the drawer by keeping vents closed, keeping certain types of fruits and vegetables from drying out or becoming limp. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, low-humidity settings open the vents, allowing natural ripening gases like ethylene and moisture to escape. Ethylene is naturally released by certain fruits as they ripen, which can cause fruits and vegetables nearby to ripen faster and even spoil.

The produce section of the refrigerator has both temperature and humidity control.

How to best use crisper drawers

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According to Southern Living, if a refrigerator has two crisper drawers, it is best to keep one in a high-humidity setting and another in a low-humidity setting.

Fresh produce that benefits from staying in a high-humidity environment includes leafy greens, herbs and vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, and cucumbers. In short, vegetables that dry out quickly.

Produce that stays fresh for longer in low humidity includes fruits like apples, pears, grapes, stone fruits, and ripe avocados, which produce ethylene, a gas that speeds up ripening.

Common mistakes while using a crisper drawer

While refrigerators are a common appliance across households, not everyone knows how best to use a crisper drawer to get the most out of their appliance. Here is a list of common utility mistakes that make the crisper drawer less effective.

Overcrowding: Packing drawers too tightly can keep air from circulating properly, causing uneven cooling and faster spoilage.

Packing drawers too tightly can keep air from circulating properly, causing uneven cooling and faster spoilage. The wrong setting: Keeping both drawers on the same humidity level defeats their purpose.

Keeping both drawers on the same humidity level defeats their purpose. Washing before storing: Excess moisture can encourage mould growth—especially in high-humidity conditions.

Excess moisture can encourage mould growth—especially in high-humidity conditions. Mixing veggies and fruits: Ethylene-producing fruits can cause nearby vegetables to spoil more quickly.

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