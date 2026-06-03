Famous Italian chef of Gurugram pizzeria blasts reviewer for calling her pizzas not for 'Indian palate'. Internet reacts

Pizzeria da Suzy in Gurgaon is one of the most popular pizza outlets. It ranked 11th in the Asia Pacific Top 50 Pizzas 2026 and 35th in the 2025 World Top 50 Pizzas. The restaurant calls itself an authentic Italian pizzeria dedicated to the real Neapolitan Pizza.

Chef Suzy reacts to a bad review.

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On June 1, the outlet's Instagram page shared a video featuring the chef, Susanna Di Cosimo, reading a 1-star review of the restaurant. The review said, “Very much hyped place. Not for Indian taste palate. We ordered two pizzas, and there was no flavour in the pizzas.” The chef argued that her mission is to serve authentic Neapolitan cuisine rather than localised versions, so why would she cater to the ‘Indian palate.’ Here's her full response:

What did Chef Susanna say?

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the review of her restaurant, she said, "Of course, I am from Italy, from Naples specifically. Why would I make an Indian taste palette? I'm not from India. And why would you come here for an Indian taste palette pizza? Eventually is not even true because 95% of my patrons are Indians." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the review of her restaurant, she said, "Of course, I am from Italy, from Naples specifically. Why would I make an Indian taste palette? I'm not from India. And why would you come here for an Indian taste palette pizza? Eventually is not even true because 95% of my patrons are Indians." {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, the Instagram handle of the restaurant posted the video with the caption, “Hype. What is it, and how is it created? At Pizzeria da Susy, it's never been about marketing tricks or chasing trends. It's about the regular guests who have been visiting us since day one. Those who love us...create the hype. And those who don't? They sometimes create the counter-hype, called malhype.”

“And what about the old claim that Indians don't like authentic Neapolitan pizza? Looking at the growing number of Neapolitan pizzerias across India, we'd say that's simply not true. The Indian palate is curious, evolving, and appreciates quality when it finds it,” they added.

How did the internet react?

The video received mixed responses from Instagram users. While some supported the restaurant, claiming they love the dishes, others did not like the way the chef responded to the reviews.

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A user wrote, “I don’t understand the smugness and the purpose of this video. Some people will not like your pizza. That should be okay.” Another commented, “Yeah, she is right.. Italian food is bland.” Someone else criticised the chef and wrote, “Cooking is an art, and there can be creative differences and disagreements about what’s good and what’s not. You probably make great pizzas, but I didn’t like them. For me, it’s about the base.”

An Instagram user commented, “Haters can go and eat Paneer Makhani pizza from Dominos.” Someone else wrote, “Pls never adjust according to the nation's palate.” Another user requested the chef, “Promise me something.. NEVER EVER START MAKING MAKHNI SAUCE PIZZA. PLEASE.”

“Why come to an Italian place and expect Indian flavour. It's like eating pasta in an Indian restaurant. FYI, I'm an Indian myself,” an Instagram user commented.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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