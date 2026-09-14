From ube lattes to kawaii sweets: What the menu of a Japanese-inspired bakehouse holds

What if you could step inside a kawaii Japanese pop-culture aesthetic-inspired space and savour treats that look straight out of an anime or J-drama? Harajuku Bakehouse, located in Defence Colony, Delhi, leans into that light-hearted, dreamy pastel aesthetic with teal wall panelling, pink ceiling, graphic neon signage, a dedicated manga corner, warm lighting, and plenty of kawaii treats on display.ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares the nutritional benefits of 8 common drinks: green tea, coffee, matcha, and more

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The space feels delightfully playful, visually lively, encouraging you to engage with the setting and soak in the full experience. You can pick up a copy of your favourite manga and read while sipping on a beverage or savouring a treat.

HT Lifestyle tried three items from its eclectic menu: a beverage, a savoury snack, and a sweet treat, to gauge the overall experience.

What I tried at Harajuku Bakehouse

Dirty ube latte, fruit mochi and corn dog were tried from the menu.

The reason behind trying three different kinds of menu offerings— a new beverage, a popular savoury snack, and a seasonal sweet treat— was to get a broader understanding of the menu, both in terms of flavour and format, instead of sticking to just one category. All three really provided a well-rounded tasting experience.

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Dirty ube latte

{{^usCountry}} Matcha became the talk of the town with its earthy, umami-rich flavour and quickly found a permanent place on cafe menus. But ube, the latest trending beverage, is now making its way onto menus with its sweeter flavour profile. Despite being a matcha enthusiast, I wanted to see for myself what the newer entrant has to offer and was glad to spot an ube-based drink on the menu.Ube has a distinctly mellow flavour, with mildly sweet, nutty, and soft yam-like notes. In the dirty ube latte, the espresso hits you first, adding an endearing bitter edge, before melting into the sweeter ube flavour. The drink was creamy and smooth, with a velvety texture melting in your mouth and an almost dessert-like quality, while the coffee kept it from becoming overly sweet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matcha became the talk of the town with its earthy, umami-rich flavour and quickly found a permanent place on cafe menus. But ube, the latest trending beverage, is now making its way onto menus with its sweeter flavour profile. Despite being a matcha enthusiast, I wanted to see for myself what the newer entrant has to offer and was glad to spot an ube-based drink on the menu.Ube has a distinctly mellow flavour, with mildly sweet, nutty, and soft yam-like notes. In the dirty ube latte, the espresso hits you first, adding an endearing bitter edge, before melting into the sweeter ube flavour. The drink was creamy and smooth, with a velvety texture melting in your mouth and an almost dessert-like quality, while the coffee kept it from becoming overly sweet. {{/usCountry}}

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To differentiate the flavour notes of matcha and ube, matcha has a slightly bitter, earthy taste, and ube is sweeter, with a softer, vanilla-like yam flavour. Ube may just leave a lasting impression on matcha loyalists and coffee devotees alike.

Corn dog

The iconic cheese pull that you see in anime and dramas made this one hard to skip, so I had to try. It was certainly the most indulgent and richest of the items I sampled, making the corn dog feel more like something to share with friends than tackle all by yourself.

It had a crispy, crunchy fried coating with a cheesy sauce drizzled on top. The centre was filled with creamy, gooey cheese, and the expected cheese pull certainly delivered. It was served alongside fried crackers and hot sauce. Cheese lovers need to try this one!

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Seasonal fruit mochi

Lastly, fruit mochi was the perfect way to end the gastronomic experience. It was shaped like a cute teddy bear, with white and dark chocolate used as toppings. The rice cake exterior was soft and chewy, giving way to a creamy filling of whipped cream, buttercream, and strawberry compote. The lovely textural contrast makes this a fun sweet.

What does the menu offer?

The menu offered a variety of beverages and savoury snacks.

At first glance, the display lets you take in a wide assortment of kawaii treats, all shaped and styled in playful forms and pastel colours. The selection includes classics like macarons, bento cakes, cheesecake, cream puffs, fruit cake rolls, and dorayaki, alongside other quintessential bakehouse offerings. But the beverage and savoury sections are equally noteworthy.

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Among the savoury bites, you can find Japanese-inspired classics and signature dishes such as Shaka Shaka chicken, potato snacks, corn dogs, chicken karaage, furikake fries, and teriyaki sandwiches.

The beverage selection is just as dynamic. Alongside familiar cafe staples such as cappuccino, Americano, and cafe latte, one highlight is the range of dessert-like blends including iced matcha latte and sakura cream soda, which have a cheesecake-esque touch. For those looking for more artisanal beverages with a wellness twist, the Ikigai Club selection provides options like mushroom-brew artisanal coffee, matcha latte with collagen, and smoothies with whey protein.

Overall, the menu has a very strong, distinctive identity with specials and blends along with familiar cafe staples too.

Harajuku Bakehouse: Market, Block A, Defence Colony, New Delhi

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Timings: 8 AM to 11 PM

Cost: ₹2,500 for two

Note to readers: HT Lifestyle was hosted at the restaurant for review.