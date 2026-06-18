Barney Stinson, aka Neil Patrick Harris, rates dishes at Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow: ‘It's crazy…’

Michelin-starred celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York, has created quite the buzz among the diaspora and foreigners. Many Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and the Ambani family, have been seen visiting the joint. Recently, Neil Patrick Harris, aka Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, visited the eatery.

Neil Patrick Harris enjoys food at Bungalow.

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On March 6, Will Damron, an influencer from New York City, visited Bungalow with Neil and a few of their friends. During the meal, the group ordered a few of the restaurant's most famous dishes, including the yoghurt kebab, Anarkali chicken, and spice-roasted pineapple. He ordered nine dishes for the table and even rated them.

A meal at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow

The video begins with Will praising Vikas Khanna's Bungalow, calling it his favourite restaurant in New York City. The course at Bungalow begins with a sweet-and-spicy pumpkin soup. In total, they ordered nine dishes.

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{{^usCountry}} For the appetisers, they ordered Banarasi puri and yoghurt kebab. Neil Patrick Harris and his friends found the Banarasi puri, a crunchy puri served with bhel and some sort of sauce, crunchy and refreshing. “[It is] my favourite thing on the menu…gets the stomach moving a little bit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the appetisers, they ordered Banarasi puri and yoghurt kebab. Neil Patrick Harris and his friends found the Banarasi puri, a crunchy puri served with bhel and some sort of sauce, crunchy and refreshing. “[It is] my favourite thing on the menu…gets the stomach moving a little bit.” {{/usCountry}}

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As for the yoghurt kebab, Vikas's most famous item on the menu, the actor loved the dish's flavours, which had a crispy, flaky exterior and a warm yoghurt interior. It tastes almost like a cream cheese taste on the inside, according to the actor and the influencer.

For the main course, the table ordered Anarkali chicken, lamb chops, five-cheese kulcha, pulled lamb, and spice-roasted pineapple. Neil was blown away by the chicken, which he described as “it's like smoked spices, but it's also a little charred. Spicy on the back.” He also enjoyed the pineapple curry, which is Vikas's most notable dish at Bungalow, calling it ‘crazy good.’

The meal ended with two desserts: mango three ways and rose kulfi.

Ranking the dishes

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The actor and his friends, including the influencer, gushed about the dishes in the video and ranked them in the caption according to which tasted best. Sharing the ranking, Will Damron wrote, “Some absolute legends of the game in this one. Power ranking of dishes.” Here's his ranking:

1. Anarkali chicken

2. Spice roasted pineapple

3. Five cheese kulcha

4. Mango three ways

5. Banarasi puri

6. Yoghurt kebab

7. Pulled lamb

8. Lamb chops

9. Rose kulfi

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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