Taiwanese foodie shares 'honest review' of chef Gaggan Anand’s new Delhi restaurant Raga: 22 courses for 11,111

When an Indian chef whose Bangkok restaurant has topped Asia's 50 best restaurants list five times opens a restaurant in Delhi, expectations are sky-high. That's exactly what happened with Raga, chef Gaggan Anand's much-awaited Indian restaurant in New Delhi, which opened in August 2026 in collaboration with chef Rydo Anton and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra. Also read | First look, first taste: Gaggan Anand’s hot new Delhi restaurant, Raga

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The pitch? A 22-course tasting menu that deconstructs Indian flavours into avant-garde bites, for ₹11,111 per person. But is it worth the hype? Taiwanese content creator and Delhi-based teacher Lily Shih decided to find out on day 2 of Raga's opening. In a September 12 Instagram video, Lily documented her entire experience — from an empty 7 pm restaurant to popping candy, golden eggs, and literally being asked to lick the plate. And she did not hold back.

Walked in on day 2 and was immediately surprised

"I arrived right at 7 pm, and the restaurant was basically empty," Lily shared. Her journey began with a delicate course served over ice that ‘tasted like aam panna’ — it was 'sour and salty, familiar', she said. Then came what would become her favourite: the 'pink blossom'. It was a jelly-like bite made of yoghurt, guava, chilli, and popping candy, she shared. Lily's reaction said it all: "It literally explodes in your mouth."

The dishes got wilder from there

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{{^usCountry}} There was a 'cold papad' with cucumber and puffed rice that Lily called a 'vegetarian Indian version of meat jelly', a walnut-shaped jhalmuri cookie that genuinely surprised her, and, the showstopper — a golden egg. It was a pani puri or golgappa wrapped in metallic foil, sitting on a nest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was a 'cold papad' with cucumber and puffed rice that Lily called a 'vegetarian Indian version of meat jelly', a walnut-shaped jhalmuri cookie that genuinely surprised her, and, the showstopper — a golden egg. It was a pani puri or golgappa wrapped in metallic foil, sitting on a nest. {{/usCountry}}

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But not every experiment was a hit. The 'aloo bonda sandwich' made with compressed powder bread was so 'dry', Lily said she 'almost choked'. She added, “I really admire the effort, but...”

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And then came the mystery mains

What about the stuffed chicken wing served in a bamboo cage? "Just okay," said the self-confessed izakaya expert. A basa fish in a banana leaf had a 'very strong mustard flavour, with a slightly bitter aftertaste', she added.

The mains were lamb-heavy, served in tall, floral porcelain. Lily admitted one bowl left her completely puzzled: "A lamb brain? After eating it, I still wasn't really sure what it was." But the lamb chop, eaten straight off the bone, won her over: "Surprisingly tender and juicy."

The grand finale required her to lick the plate

Dessert started with a shaved-ice dish with glass noodles and green mango, followed by Gaggan's iconic 'lick it up' — a dish where you're literally supposed to lick the sauce off the plate. "I still don't have the courage to literally lick the plate in a restaurant, so fingers it is," Lily shared, wiping sauce with her finger.

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She wrapped up with a meringue, saffron and pistachio ice cream, and a tiny wooden chest of sweets. Verdict: Visually stunning, but 'Indian desserts are still a little too sweet' for her, Lily said. Overall, she gave the meal a stellar '9.2/10'.

Her honest takeaway

In her caption, Lily wrote: "Even though I'm a foreigner and not deeply familiar with Indian cuisine, I was still amazed by how Indian food could be deconstructed, reassembled, and reinvented in such unexpected ways."

She also had notes. Lily didn't shy away from constructive critisism, writing: "At the end, I do have a few suggestions that could make the experience even better. The AC was constantly leaking water. There were quite a few small bugs in the restaurant. The refinement of some tableware could be improved. Some of the plates with Japanese or Chinese-inspired elements didn’t feel quite as fitting (to me)."

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Despite minor teething issues, Lily concluded her review outside the illuminated entrance: "And honestly, when my foreign friends visit Delhi next time, I might actually take them to Raga instead of Indian Accent."

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