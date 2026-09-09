What makes a perfect tandoori dish? Chef explains how heat, marinade and timing come together

There's an undeniable character to a well-made tandoori dish. The smoky smell, the crisp edges, the succulent inside and the strong, spicy flavour that remains with you after every bite. However, achieving that balance is not just about cooking in a hot earthen oven. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Brijesh Singh shared the secret to making the perfect tandoori cuisine.

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1. Cook low and slow, not hot and fast

According to chef Brijesh, the trick of tandoori cooking is to cook at the right temperature and not hurry through the process. Whatever the food item, whether you are making tandoori chicken or mutton or tandoori fish, or tandoori paneer, cooking at a low temperature allows the heat to penetrate properly to the centre without burning the outer side of the food. It also ensures that the marinade is cooked well and the flavours develop in a perfect manner. The end result is that the final food item comes out well cooked, juicy, and properly charred.

2. Marinate in two stages

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{{^usCountry}} “The use of a dual marinade is a very effective technique when it comes to tandoori cooking,” said chef Brijesh. The first marinade generally consists of a portion of ginger, garlic, lemon juice and salt. The mixture soaks into the meat and ensures it is well marinated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The use of a dual marinade is a very effective technique when it comes to tandoori cooking,” said chef Brijesh. The first marinade generally consists of a portion of ginger, garlic, lemon juice and salt. The mixture soaks into the meat and ensures it is well marinated. {{/usCountry}}

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The use of a dual marinade is a very effective technique when it comes to tandoori cooking.

The second marinade used is thicker in consistency and is prepared by using strained or thick yoghurt along with a mixture of spices, chili powder, and also a bit of oil or mustard oil. This forms the nice thick layer which is stuck to the food when it is cooked. In the case of chicken, spices like cumin, coriander, garam masala, and Kashmiri chilli may provide warmth, aroma, as well as colour without making the food too hot when consumed.

3. Choose yoghurt over vinegar

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Chef Brijest highlighted that using acid in marinades can be both beneficial and harmful, in that merely having more of it does not automatically produce better results. Yoghurt is a source of lactic acid, which is gentle and acts slowly. It helps in softening the outside part of meat and gives the marinade a creamy consistency.

Vinegar is more acidic than yoghurt, which is advantageous but can also be detrimental if used inappropriately for too long. It can change the texture of the surface, especially in the case of sensitive products like fish. Yoghurt also adds moisture and makes the spices stick to the marinated produce, which makes it particularly convenient for preparing tandoori chicken or paneer.

4. Give the marinade real time

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According to chef Brijesh, while a fast 30-minute marinade will cover the outside, it will not give the same deeper taste. For most tandoori recipes, four to six hours is a proper minimum, while chicken can be marinated overnight in a refrigerator. It's essential to achieve balance. More time does not mean being better, especially when it comes to fragile seafood, in which case the acid marinade will damage the consistency if soaked for too long. Always marinate in the fridge, rather than at room temperature.

5. Watch the clock near the finish

As the food is almost done best to pay closer attention. Chicken can dry out very easily due to the high heat involved, more so with the boneless parts. Rather than just going by the colour, it is better to check if it is done using both the internal temperature as well as the feel.

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Always marinate in the fridge, rather than at room temperature.

Chicken should be at least 74°C at the thickest part. Fish and paneer require even more attention as they will get cooked at a fast pace. The objective is to take them out of the cooking zone when the cooking is perfect and the charring is done and not just leave it for the sake of getting the desired colour.

6. Chase visible char, not just colour

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Though the bright red colour is eye-catching, it may not suggest that the dish has a tandoori flavour palette, as what matters most is the visible blistering and charred parts on the food. It must be borne in mind that these darker areas result from higher heat that gives browning and makes complex roasted flavours in the dish. Creating the ideal tandoori dish requires ultimate control. The heat must be intense, the marinade must be calibrated, and the timing must be flawless.