Why does your Indian gravy turn out too thin or too thick? A culinary expert shares how to get it right

The essence of Indian gravies lies in the harmony that comes from the perfect fusion of various spices and unique cooking methods. It is this blend that makes a humble curry a wonderfully delicious dish. While taste gets most of the attention when making Indian gravies, texture is equally important. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Jagdish Singh, culinary expert and tandoor specialist, shared tips to achieve the perfect gravy.

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Chef Jagdish highlighted that understanding how each ingredient behaves during the cooking process is key to achieving the desired consistency. An exceptionally thin, oily, lumpy, or curdled gravy can change the food experience altogether. “The key to achieving the right texture in Indian gravies is not about following strict recipes but knowing the role of every ingredient and every step in the process,” said Chef Jagdish.

Cook the base until the oil comes out

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{{^usCountry}} According to Chef Jagdish, when cooking Indian gravies, one of the definite signs that the base is cooked correctly is the separation of oil. One should not rely on the whitening of onions or tomatoes but, rather, on the texture and movement of the dish. While the mixture is being cooked, all the excess water evaporates, and the oil can be seen coming out from the edges. This means that the raw taste of the vegetables used has been completely removed. Therefore, cooking the mixture thoroughly helps prepare the gravy and gives it texture and flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chef Jagdish, when cooking Indian gravies, one of the definite signs that the base is cooked correctly is the separation of oil. One should not rely on the whitening of onions or tomatoes but, rather, on the texture and movement of the dish. While the mixture is being cooked, all the excess water evaporates, and the oil can be seen coming out from the edges. This means that the raw taste of the vegetables used has been completely removed. Therefore, cooking the mixture thoroughly helps prepare the gravy and gives it texture and flavour. {{/usCountry}}

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Cooking the mixture thoroughly helps prepare the gravy and gives it texture and flavour.

Onion-based methods for gravies

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The method used for onions in cooking can greatly affect the consistency of gravies. “For gravies that mimic the texture of those served in restaurants, fried onions can help provide thickness, sweetness, and richness,” highlighted Chef Jagdish. If you are looking for a lighter type of gravy, boiled onions may serve you better. They result in a less thick and milder base that is lighter than what fried onions offer. You need to know which preparation of onions to use for the gravy you intend to make.

Choose the thickener wisely

Not all thickeners are created equal. While cashew, nuts and cream can yield a smooth and luxurious gravy, besan is recommended for making rustic gravies, as it gives the dish a thicker consistency and a somewhat earthy flavour. “Yoghurt can be used to add thickness and tanginess, but care must be taken while incorporating it into the mixture,” advised Chef Jagdish. It can easily separate if added to the hot dish all at once. The proper way to use yoghurt is to whisk it thoroughly and then gradually mix it into the warm gravy.

Dry-roast whole spices before grinding

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Chef Jagdish highlighted that whole spices play a major role in building the flavours of gravies, while poorly ground spices can create a gritty texture. To prevent this, you can use a simple method of dry-roasting the whole spices before grinding them. Roasting allows the spices to release their natural oils and helps grind them into a fine powder. Hence, the masalas become smooth and blend easily into the gravy rather than creating a lumpy mixture.

The masalas become smooth and blend easily into the gravy rather than creating a lumpy mixture.

Complete with a tadka

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A smooth gravy does not mean that you cannot experience varied textures while eating. A tadka can add different textures to your dish. Tempering cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, or dry red chillies in hot oil or ghee and pouring the mixture into the gravy adds aroma to the dish while also creating varied textures.

Give the gravy some time

Good food needs a lot of patience. It is essential to let the cooked gravy rest before serving so that the flavours develop properly and the texture blends well. In fact, there are many Indian gravies that taste best after they have been reheated. When they sit, the spices and fat meld together.

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