Hailey and Justin Bieber Pay $12 Million for West Village Condo

Adam Heller, Amanda Rosenberg and Michael Gavin of the Heller Organization had the listing. Romy Hechinger at Compass represented the buyer.

THE MARKET: Manhattan’s luxury market is stable, although the median sale price for luxury apartments dropped 1.1% to $6.45 million during the second quarter compared with the same period last year, according to real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. Overall, condo sales dropped 4.5% year-over-year while median condo prices rose 4.7% compared with 2025’s second quarter.

Built around 2017, 160 Leroy Street has undulating, curved walls. Its porte-cochere and private courtyard are a draw for buyers who want anonymity, local agents said. Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of sports-merchandising company Fanatics, owns a roughly $ 43 million penthouse in the building.

THE SELLER: The residence at 160 Leroy Street was owned by real-estate developer Steven Brauser, who purchased the unit for $10.5 million in 2018, property records show. Brauser, chairman and chief executive of Parkland Group, an apartment developer, listed the condo for $12 million

THE DEAL: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village, according to property records and people familiar with the deal.

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THE DEAL: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village, according to property records and people familiar with the deal.

PREMIUM Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village,

Justin and Hailey Bieber in February.

THE SELLER: The residence at 160 Leroy Street was owned by real-estate developer Steven Brauser, who purchased the unit for $10.5 million in 2018, property records show. Brauser, chairman and chief executive of Parkland Group, an apartment developer, listed the condo for $12 million in April, according to listings website StreetEasy. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.

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THE BUYER: Hailey’s cosmetics brand, Rhode, was acquired for $1 billion by Elf Cosmetics last year. Justin headlined this year’s Coachella music festival, after his latest album, Swag II, was released in September. The Biebers, who have a young son, own California homes in Beverly Hills and La Quinta. They didn’t respond to requests for comment.

THE SPECS: The unit has roughly 2,800 square feet with four bedrooms, according to the listing. It also has six “art walls” and views of the Hudson River.

The condo has wide-plank Scandinavian larch wood floors.

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Building amenities include a 70-foot indoor pool and catering kitchen.

Built around 2017, 160 Leroy Street has undulating, curved walls. Its porte-cochere and private courtyard are a draw for buyers who want anonymity, local agents said. Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of sports-merchandising company Fanatics, owns a roughly $43 million penthouse in the building.

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THE MARKET: Manhattan’s luxury market is stable, although the median sale price for luxury apartments dropped 1.1% to $6.45 million during the second quarter compared with the same period last year, according to real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. Overall, condo sales dropped 4.5% year-over-year while median condo prices rose 4.7% compared with 2025’s second quarter.

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Adam Heller, Amanda Rosenberg and Michael Gavin of the Heller Organization had the listing. Romy Hechinger at Compass represented the buyer.

Write to E.B. Solomont at eb.solomont@wsj.com