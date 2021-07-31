Happy Friendship Day 2021: Let your friends know you love them with these poems

Friendship Day 2021 will take place on the first Sunday of August in India, and this year falls on August 1. This day is observed to celebrate the importance of having friends and the bonds of friendship, letting our friends know just how much they mean to us.

This year will be the second time that Friendship Day will fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the usual way of celebrating, like sharing gifts, friendship bands, cards, flowers, meeting, having meals, etc will once again be replaced by virtual celebrations to ensure no safety rules pertaining to Covid-19 are flouted. Here are some wonderful poems about friendship that will surely let your friends know just how much you mean to them even if you can't be with them for now. Read on....

Friendship Ixx by Khalil Gibran

And a youth said, "Speak to us of Friendship."

Your friend is your needs answered.

He is your field which you sow with love and reap with thanksgiving.

And he is your board and your fireside.

For you come to him with your hunger, and you seek him for peace.

True Friend by Ashley Campbell

A friend is like a star that twinkles and glows

Or maybe like the ocean that gently flows.

A friend is like gold that you should treasure

And take care of forever and ever.

True Friendship by William S. Tsoukalas, Sr.

The feeling of friendship from the start

Is that special feeling in your heart

A feeling from deep down inside

A feeling that no one should hide

Your Friendship by Anna D. Kamas

Your friendship is a gift of God

Its delight I cannot measure

Your friendship is a gift of God

It is full of joy and pleasure

Our True Friendship by Pam Fraser

Our true friendship isn't what I see with my eyes,

it is felt within my heart.

When there is trust, understanding, loyalty, and sharing.

I know our true friendship is a rare feeling, but it could be found

It has profound impact on well-being, strength, and quality.

Our true friendship does not need detailed gifts,

Or fabulous events in order to be valuable or valued.

