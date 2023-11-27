10 must-have foods for healthy eyes

Our diet influences our vision health to a large extent therefore, by being conscious of what we put on our plates, we can be in charge of our eye health where the rule of thumb is to consume a rainbow diet full of diverse fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Ensuring the well-being of our eyes is of paramount importance and the role of the foods we choose to consume cannot be underestimated in safeguarding our vision hence, health experts insist that a diet replete with a diverse array of nutrients serves as a formidable defense against age-related eye conditions, preserving their functionality.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director at Eye Q, shared, “Foods brimming with antioxidants, such as carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes, which are rich in beta-carotene, foster excellent eyesight and act as a shield against night blindness and cataracts. Leafy greens like kale and spinach, boasting lutein and zeaxanthin, serve as filters for harmful high-energy light waves and effectively diminish the threat of macular degeneration. Similarly, incorporating fatty fish like salmon and mackerel into your diet which is valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids can actively combat dry eyes and lower the susceptibility to glaucoma.”

He revealed, “The inclusion of citrus fruits and berries, rich with vitamin C, contributes significantly to the prevention of cataracts and the maintenance of robust blood vessel health in the eyes. Meanwhile, nuts and seeds, such as almonds and sunflower seeds, boasting ample vitamin E, serve as protective barriers against free radicals and slow down the advancement of age-related eye conditions. Furthermore, prioritizing foods rich in zinc, like beans, is pivotal for sustaining the health of the retina. In essence, adopting a balanced diet that embraces these eye-friendly nutritional elements is instrumental in preserving sharp vision and reducing the likelihood of eye ailments, fostering a lifetime of excellent eye health.”

Highlighting that by knowing which food contains what, choosing to eat them regularly becomes easy, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director - India at Orbis, suggested the following 10 must-have foods for healthy eyes -

Carrots: Carrots are naturally high in beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, which can promote healthy vision.

Carrots are naturally high in beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, which can promote healthy vision. Spinach: This leafy green is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect the eyes from harmful UV rays.

This leafy green is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect the eyes from harmful UV rays. Sweet Potatoes: They contain beta-carotene, just like carrots, and are great for overall eye health.

They contain beta-carotene, just like carrots, and are great for overall eye health. Salmon: The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in older adults, and dry eyes.

The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in older adults, and dry eyes. Eggs: Eggs are also a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for maintaining eye health.

Eggs are also a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for maintaining eye health. Citrus Fruits: Oranges and grapefruits provide vitamin C, which can lower the risk of developing cataracts.

Oranges and grapefruits provide vitamin C, which can lower the risk of developing cataracts. Almonds: These nuts offer vitamin E, which may help prevent cataract and other eye conditions.

These nuts offer vitamin E, which may help prevent cataract and other eye conditions. Blueberries: Loaded with antioxidants, blueberries can help reduce eye fatigue and improve vision.

Loaded with antioxidants, blueberries can help reduce eye fatigue and improve vision. Broccoli: Packed with the richness of vitamin C, beta-carotene and vitamin B2, broccoli contributes to healthy eyes.

Packed with the richness of vitamin C, beta-carotene and vitamin B2, broccoli contributes to healthy eyes. Dark Chocolate: In moderation, dark chocolate with high cocoa content can improve blood flow to the retina, enhancing visual function.

