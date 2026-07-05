'14-year-old with Grade 3 fatty liver': Radiologist shares alarming case of a teenager with triglycerides nearing 400

The growing consumption of ultra-processed foods among children is taking a serious toll on their health, with doctors increasingly reporting alarming cases in their clinics. Highlighting one such case in a June 30 Instagram post, Dr Harsh Vyas, Preventive and Diagnostic Radiologist, urged parents to rethink their children's eating habits before it's too late. (Also read: Mumbai woman reveals how she lost 35 kg but gained back 50, says eating just 800 calories a day 'broke my body' )

Doctors warn of rising fatty liver cases in children

Doctor warns obesity in kids linked to rising cases of fatty liver and health risks. (Representative image) (Freepik)

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Recalling the case of a teenage patient, Dr Vyas said, "Look at this 14-year-old child with Grade 3 fatty liver. His triglyceride level was nearly 400 mg/dL. Can you imagine? Nearly 400 in a child." Instead of questioning the boy, Dr Vyas turned to his mother to understand his daily diet.

"I asked his mother, 'What does he eat in a day?' She said, 'Doctor, my son is a big foodie. No matter how much I stop him, every day he eats a packet of chips, Kurkure or Cheetos. He also drinks at least one bottle of Coke daily,'" he shared.

Expressing concern over the situation, Dr Vyas said, “I asked her, 'Why couldn't you stop him? If your child is falling into a pit, why would you let him?'”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the doctor, the teenager's condition extends beyond fatty liver. "He already has Grade 3 fatty liver. I have also advised an HbA1c test, and I'm certain it will be elevated. If this continues, he could develop diabetes within the next five years. Can you imagine what kind of life he will have? He is already obese and does almost no physical activity," he warned. 'Don't compromise your child's health' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the doctor, the teenager's condition extends beyond fatty liver. "He already has Grade 3 fatty liver. I have also advised an HbA1c test, and I'm certain it will be elevated. If this continues, he could develop diabetes within the next five years. Can you imagine what kind of life he will have? He is already obese and does almost no physical activity," he warned. 'Don't compromise your child's health' {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Vyas emphasised that this is not an isolated case. "This isn't just one child. Every week, we see at least four or five children with Grade 2 or Grade 3 fatty liver. The prevalence of fatty liver among children in India is very high," he said.

Addressing parents directly, Dr Vyas urged them to prioritise wholesome home-cooked meals over convenience foods. "My humble request to all parents is to give your children good food. Don't compromise your child's health for the sake of convenience. Ready-to-eat packaged foods may save you time today, but they can put your child's future in danger," he said.

He also stressed the importance of spending quality time with children and encouraging physical activity. "If your child has no one to play with, then you should play with them. Please spend at least an hour every day doing some physical activity together. It will keep both you and your child healthy," he advised.

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Dr Vyas concluded by reminding parents that children learn by observing their families. "If you stay healthy, your child will naturally pick up healthy habits. But if you spend your time scrolling on your phone while sitting on the couch, your child will learn the same. If you eat unhealthy food, they will too. If you drink alcohol regularly, they will see and imitate that as well. First improve your own habits, and your children will gradually follow your example," he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.