Mumbai woman reveals how she lost 35 kg but gained back 50, says eating just 800 calories a day 'broke my body'

She admitted that she achieved the weight loss through unhealthy habits that were impossible to sustain. "I lost these 35 kgs in the most unhealthy manner possible. For example, I used to eat about 800 to 1,000 calories every day. I used to work out for almost two hours every day. I used to barely sleep. I used to sleep for maybe five hours every single day.

Recalling the beginning of her journey, Kaajal said her entire focus was on reaching a target weight. "I lost 35 kilos and gained 50 back. So 10 years back, I went into this complete mode of weight loss. All I could think of, all I could dream of was to hit a target weight of 70 kgs. And at that point in time, I was around 110–112 kgs."

Content creator Kaajal encourages people to rethink crash diets and extreme fitness routines after opening up about her own weight-loss journey. In a March 23 Instagram post, she revealed that while she once lost 35 kg, the unhealthy methods she adopted ultimately led her to regain 50 kg over the next decade. (Also read: Oncologist gives cow urine 'minus 10' for cancer, rates Giloy, turmeric, green tea and other popular remedies )

Weight loss transformations often grab attention, but what happens after the "before and after" photos rarely gets talked about. While crash diets and extreme workout routines may promise quick results, maintaining those results can be a completely different challenge.

Although Kaajal reached her goal, she said the physical transformation came at a high cost. "Of course, I did lose the weight. But it also broke my body, and it actually mentally broke me in a manner where I couldn't think about weight loss anymore."

‘I gained 50 kilos back’ According to Kaajal, the intensity of her routine left her feeling so exhausted that she eventually abandoned the idea of weight loss altogether. "Because I had done everything extreme, I went on the other end of the spectrum where even the thought of weight loss irritated me."

Over the following 10 years, she gradually regained all the weight she had lost and more. "What happened was that over the last 10 years, I started to gain all of that weight again, and I gained 50 kilos back."

Ending her video with a message for anyone beginning a fitness journey, Kaajal urged people to avoid shortcuts and focus on long-term lifestyle changes. "If you are starting your weight loss journey, I just want to remind you that you don't need to go into any extremes. Please make sure that you're starting slow and you're building sustainable habits."

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