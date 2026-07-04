Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet, A Traditional, High-Protein Post-Workout Cooler for Instant Energy and Rehydration

A chilled glass of Nimbu Sattu Sherbet offers much more than refreshment after a busy day or an intense workout. Refreshing nimbu sattu sherbet is made with roasted gram flour, lemon juice, water, and simple spices to create a naturally protein-rich drink that has been enjoyed across Bihar and eastern India for generations. Easy to prepare and packed with wholesome ingredients, this beverage fits perfectly into summer meal plans, helping replenish fluids while providing steady energy without relying on processed sports drinks. Nimbu Sattu Sherbet Recipe (Freepik)

Known as Bihari sattu sherbet, this Nimbu Sattu Sherbet is prepared by mixing roasted gram flour, chilled water, fresh lemon juice, roasted cumin, black salt, and herbs. This post-workout drink, summer cooler, traditional Indian drink, high-protein beverage, natural energy booster, hydration drink, fitness recipe, healthy refreshing drink, vegan protein shake, belly cooler, desi sports drink, gut-friendly drink, weight loss beverage, instant energy cooler, lemon sattu drink, and muscle recovery drink delivers balanced nutrition using simple pantry ingredients. Its light texture and refreshing flavour make it especially suitable during hot summer months.

Roasted chana sattu supplies plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre">plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre that support muscle recovery, healthy metabolism, and lasting energy. Lemon juice contributes vitamin C and potassium">vitamin C and potassium, helping replenish electrolytes lost through sweating while supporting immunity. The combination of protein and fibre promotes better appetite control, while the drink's naturally low glycaemic index ">naturally low glycaemic index helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Sattu is also valued for supporting healthy digestion by encouraging regular bowel movements and reducing bloating and acidity.

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet adds roasted gram flour to significantly increase protein, fibre, minerals, and overall nutritional value. This balanced drink delivers slower-releasing energy, making it suitable after exercise or outdoor activities while supporting muscle repair and recovery. The roasted flavour of sattu combined with lemon, cumin, and black salt creates a savoury, refreshing taste that helps the body stay hydrated and energised throughout the summer season.