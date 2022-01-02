3 health mistakes to avoid in 2022, as per Rujuta Diwekar

Amid growing Omicron cases and the need to keep immunity in top shape, good health without doubt features prominently in the list of our New Year 2022 resolutions. The pandemic years have taught us the importance of holistic health and about returning to simple things of life to stay healthy and happy.

Setting the right goals at the start of the year is important. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reminds people to not make certain health mistakes and follow "common sense" when it comes to diet and fitness.

Don't fall for fad diets

Diwekar in her latest video on Instagram urges people to not fall for diets that focus on addition or removal of a single nutrient. The nutritionist says that the diet trends keep changing with time, but there are certain universal truths about nutrition that never change and that's what are capable of keeping you healthy in long run.

Diwekar asks her followers to avoid hashtags like #glutenfree and #dairyfree and add #commonsense in food choices.

"Earlier people did not add ghee to their diet, now people add ghee to even their coffees. Earlier ghee on roti was not allowed, now roti itself is not allowed," says the author of bestseller Indian Superfoods fame.

She says things that change with time are not truth and one should rely on timeless nutrition. She asks fans to "eat traditional foods in time tested combinations like Bajra-makhan, ghee-roti and rice-dal."

Don't make exercise a punishment

The nutritionist requests people to not reduce exercise to a maths equation and keep counting calories and making workouts dependent on that.

"Exercise is an integral part of our life. It has to become part of your life and not a punishment for people who are fat," says Diwekar.

She reminds people that exercise has a bigger purpose than losing weight.

"One of the most undervalued aspects of exercise is that it works as an antidepressant and also reduces your cravings," she says.

Not supporting women in their fitness journey

Many women develop health troubles after getting married from hair loss, PCOS, weak knees, back pain, irregular period to insomnia.

The nutritionist says that a lot of women are not able to find time for fitness due to multiple responsibilities like children, career, family, social pressure, while for men it is easier to get time for exercise and leisure activities.

"If you are male and you are able to find time to exercise and leisure activities but your wife doesn't then see what you can do to change things in your family, so that she too can enjoy life and stay fit," says Diwekar.