4 health benefits of eating fats first thing in the morning

What one eats can set the tone for the rest of the day. Most of the people start their morning with carbs and coffee. While that could give one initial push, the energy crashes soon after. Eating carbohydrates can cause your blood sugar levels to rise and fall quickly which leaves you hungry much before the lunch and you inevitably end up munching anything and everything in your sight. Replacing carbs with healthy fats not only stabilises your blood sugar levels but curb your unhealthy cravings. It also improves nutrient absorption which is good for your overall health. (Also read: High protein vs high carb breakfasts; Which is healthier? Expert answers)

"If having stable blood sugar levels is for everyone then 'fat first' is for everyone. Coffee may or may not be because of the way we metabolise it," says nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in her latest Instagram post.

Chowdhary lists health benefits of having 'fat first' in the morning:

- If you have trouble with IBS C or chronic constipation, having a tbsp/tsp of good fat with your decaf coffee can be a game changer.

- If you are struggling with irregular periods, fat first in any form along with other principles like carb to veggies ratio + protein and fat for breakfast + getting the right omega 3 will have a great impact on your hormones and help with regularities in your period.

- Waking up to a source of fat over carbs helps give you sustained energy, clears out brain fog, helps you think faster and be more productive in the morning so you can use all that cortisol your body is producing.

- If you are very hungry when you wake up jump straying to breakfast which is high in protein and fat not carbs.

"Fat first is not magic, it’s just another way to keep your blood sugar levels stable. I use to wake up to a fruit like banana or sometimes dates and that would open up my appetite because it would shoot up my blood sugars and then all day I’d want to eat carbs which was not the best thing for my hormones including my thyroid!" says Chowdhary sharing her own experience.

