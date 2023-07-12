Want to kickstart your Yoga journey but don't know how to? Check out 5 beginner-friendly asanas anyone can do. Watch

A simple way to improve your health and boost your fitness journey is to start doing yoga. Regularly practising yoga asanas has been known to boost your mood, strengthen and tone your muscle, increase your flexibility, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase energy levels, and more. However, starting anything new can be a bit daunting. So, if you want to kickstart your yoga journey but don't know how to, we have you covered. Scroll through to learn five beginner-friendly asanas for a healthy start.

Beginner-friendly asanas to kickstart your yoga journey

Check out 5 beginner-friendly asanas shared by Anshuka Parwani inside. (Instagram)

Celebrity yoga coach Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh and more, took to Instagram to share five beginner-friendly asanas that can help anyone kickstart their yoga journey. She shared a video featuring steps to do the poses and listed all the benefits of doing the asanas. They are Mountain Pose, Tree Pose, Car Cow Pose, Cobra Pose, and Spine and Twist On Back Pose. Check out the video and read Anshuka's full caption below.

Mountain Pose

According to Anshuka's video, to do the Mountain Pose or Tadasana, interlock your fingers, stretch your arms above your head, and lift your toes while balancing the body.

Tree Pose

Tree Pose or Vrikshasana is done by standing on one leg while pushing the knee of the other leg out and balancing the feet on the thigh. Once ready, fold your hands in namaste and stretch them over your head.

Car Cow Pose

To do the Cat Cow Pose, come down to the floor on your hands and knees to do the Bharmanasana. Keep shoulders above the wrists and hips above the knees, then inhale while arching the back and flexing your toes, and exhale while curling your back and extending your toes.

Cobra Pose

During Cobra Pose, lie on your stomach on the floor, toes pointing straight back, hands underneath the shoulders, and elbows close to the body. As you inhale, lift your chest, roll the collarbones up and firm the shoulder blades into the upper back. Lift your head in the end.

Spine and Twist On Back Pose

To do the Spine and Twist On Back Pose, lie on your back, fold the knees above your torso, spread your arms on the sides, and twist your lower body from side to side. End the routine by hugging your knees and practising conscious breathing in Shavasana.