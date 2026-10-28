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5 breathing techniques to try when stress makes it hard to focus, from box breathing to the 4-7-8 technique

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 19:15:04 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Slow breathing reduces the cortisol level in the body. (Picture credit: Freepik)
Slow breathing reduces the cortisol level in the body. (Picture credit: Freepik)
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If you have a stressful day ahead, try doing breathing exercises, in order to deal with high-pressure moments.

Every day, you encounter high-pressure moments, whether it is a looming deadline, an awkward conversation, or an incident that leaves you feeling very stressed.ALSO READ: Start your day with less stress: Yoga poses, breathing exercises and morning habits that can help

When you feel overwhelmed, breathing techniques can aid in regaining focus and concentrating on your work.

There are several types of breathing exercises that may help you manage different stressful situations, from calming your nerves before a big presentation to tackling exam stress.

What are the different breathwork techniques you can add to your routine? Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner,certified breathwork practitioner and founder and CEO of iThrive, a functional health company, shared five breathing techniques that may help manage stress and reinforce focus.

Explaining that stressful situations can trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, she highlighted the value of breathing techniques. She added, "Breathing becomes very shallow, the heart drastically races, and the mind feels overwhelmed. In such situations, one of the quickest ways to calm the nervous system is through conscious breathing. Your breath directly signals safety to the brain, and eventually it helps the body move back into a calmer, regulated state.”

Do breathwork to be able to deal with stress better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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