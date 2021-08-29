5 healthy snacks that can help you lose weight

Is snacking in between the meals a bad thing or good? This is the frequently asked question that people ask health experts or nutritionists. A lot depends on your motivation, say health studies. If you are genuinely hungry, or consume healthy and small portions of food throughout the day it is not harmful, but if boredom, temptation, emotional eating is your motivation, and you choose packaged food high on saturated fat, salt, or sugar to fulfill the craving, snacking can be the villain of your life.

"Snacking isn't harmful for you as long as you don't eat unhealthy items. Rather it can help you stay fuller for longer and reduce your cravings for unhealthy foods," says celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando.

When we are not mindful about our eating choices, we pick the wrong snacks off the shelf, and that could result in weight gain and lead to many health problems. "Most products now say "healthy" on the label but are often high in added sugar and unhealthy fats. Snack options such as chips offer no or little nutritional value but are loaded with fats, sodium and are high in calories," adds Fernando.

Why we feel the urge to snack in between the meals?

It could be for a variety of reasons from nutritional deficiencies to genetics.

"This could be because of existing nutritional deficiencies or a lack of certain nutrients in your diet. For example, if you have an urge to snack on chocolate, you may have magnesium deficiency in the body, which can be fulfilled by having nuts, seeds and fruits," says Fernando.

"Genetics also plays a major role. You might have a gene that pokes you to eat every now and then. Do your gene test to discover if you have that gene and plan your diet accordingly," he says.

Fernando also suggests 5 healthy snacks that can act as substitute for unhealthy snacks and help you lose weight:

1. Fruit instead of candy or chocolate

Fruits are naturally high in antioxidants, fibre and water content and low in fat, sodium and calorie which helps keep you nourished and feel fuller for longer time. Not to mention who doesn’t love a fresh bowl of fruits.

Fruits (Unsplash)

2. Popcorn instead of chips

Fried chips are full of sodium and empty calories. Instead pop some maize and treat yourself to a delicious low calorie, fibre-rich snack which satisfies your appetite and at the same time adds variety to your diet.

Popcorn (Unsplash)

3. Peanut butter toast instead of biscuits

Nut butters are a source of good fats in your diet, that help to maintain good cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure and are also good for your heart health. A teaspoon of peanut butter or almond butter on a multigrain or millet toast makes for a crunchy snack.

Peanut butter (Unsplash)

4. Cut carrots or cucumber instead of potato fries or wedge

If you are craving for those salty French fries, what your body actually needs is water, so choose high water content foods like cucumber or carrot and cut them up like sticks. Serve them with a hummus or hung curd dip which is a good protein source. These healthy sticks are also rich in fibre, antioxidants thus keeping you nourished and full.

Carrots and cucumbers are healthy snacks (Unsplash)

5. Fox Nut or puffed rice and chana instead of Namkeens

Namkeens are another high sodium, high fat, high calorie unhealthy snacks which can be replaced with fox nuts or puffed rice and chana mixture. As they are rich in fibre, they will keep you full. Along with that they are also a good source of nutrients like iron, magnesium, zinc which keep you energised.

