5 reasons behind recurring dreams and what they say about our mental health

A trip to dream land is always fascinating. Scripted and directed by our subconscious mind, dreams offer great insights to our psyche, emotions and unresolved issues. Many people report having recurring dreams. While some of them are positive in theme, recurring nightmares can be disturbing. Repetitive dreams can revolve around specific themes, people, and situations. For instance, being chased, falling from height, missing a bus, are examples of some common recurring dreams people experience. Stress and anxiety in daily life could be triggering those similar-themed dreams. People with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) may relive their trauma through recurring dreams. If you too are experiencing disturbing dreams around the same themes, you must work on resolving your hidden fears, anxieties or traumatic events. (Also read: 5 reasons why you are having too many dreams; expert decodes)

Repetitive dreams can revolve around specific themes, people, and situations. (Freepik)

"Dreams have long fascinated and mystified us, serving as a window into our subconscious minds. Many people experience recurring dreams, which often revolve around specific themes, scenarios, or even nightmares. These dreams can be perplexing, leaving us wondering about their significance and what they might reveal about our mental health," says Meeti Vaidya, Psychologist, Mpower in an interview with HT Digital.

The symbolism of recurring dreams

Meeti says dreams are often laden with symbolism, and recurring dreams are no exception, and they may serve as metaphors for aspects of our lives, emotions, or unresolved conflicts. Analysing the symbolism in these dreams can provide valuable insights into our mental and emotional state, says the psychologist.

As per the expert, here are 5 reasons behind our recurring dreams.

1. Unresolved issues

Recurring dreams often act as a mirror to unresolved issues in our lives. These issues can range from conflicts with loved ones to unresolved guilt or regrets. For instance, a person who consistently dreams of falling from a great height may be grappling with a fear of failure or an unresolved issue that makes them feel like they are 'falling' in their waking life.

2. Stress and anxiety

Recurring nightmares can be a manifestation of high-stress levels and anxiety. When we are constantly worried or anxious about various aspects of our lives, it can seep into our dreams. Nightmares involving scenarios like being chased, falling, or losing control are often linked to stress. These dreams can be distressing and may interfere with our sleep quality, exacerbating our anxiety further.

3. Trauma and PTSD

Trauma-induced recurring nightmares are particularly challenging to cope with. Individuals who have experienced traumatic events, such as accidents, abuse, or combat, may relive these experiences in their dreams. These nightmares can be vivid and emotionally intense, leading to flashbacks and intrusive thoughts during waking hours.

4. Repetitive thought patterns

Repetitive thought patterns in recurring dreams often stem from daily habits or behaviours that need examination. For example, dreaming about constantly missing a train or bus might indicate a fear of missing out or not being on the right life path. These dreams can serve as a catalyst for introspection, urging us to break free from harmful cycles in our lives

5. Unmet desires

Recurring dreams centred on unmet desires or unfulfilled aspirations can be a poignant insight into our subconscious desires. For instance, a person who consistently dreams about flying may be yearning for freedom or a sense of liberation in their waking life.

