5 rules to eat mangoes to prevent blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes

The season of juicy, delicious and irresistible mangoes is here. Full of fibre and antioxidants, mangoes pack a nutritional punch and help improve appetite. A storehouse of vitamins, iron and potassium, mangoes also support heart health and help lower blood pressure. If eaten in moderation, the summer superfood can even be beneficial for people with diabetes. Mangoes have low GI (glycaemic index) and the fibre and water content in them can slow down absorption of sugar in the body. However, eating excess quantity of mangoes can negate these benefits as it may lead to increased blood sugar levels. Thus watch your portions when you go for mango this summer. (Also read: Is it important to soak mangoes before eating? Nutritionists answer)

Mangoes can be eaten in small portion, in combination with protein or as a standalone snack instead of a part of meal to prevent sugar spikes.

"Mangoes are a delicious fruit, rich in fibre and antioxidants. A summer fruit, it is extremely popular and abundant in variety. The flipside is that though it has a moderate glycaemic index, the quantity of the fruit you consume needs to be moderated, especially with diabetics. This is because how much a fruit can raise sugar levels also depends on the quantity you eat besides the content of sugar in the fruit," nutritionist Anupama Menon tells HT Digital in an interview.

Menon warns that it's easy to overeat mangoes as it has an addictive sweet flavour that makes it easy on the palate and consumption and advises to have no more than 150 g at a time or in a day.

HOW PEOPLE WITH DIABETES CAN EAT MANGOES

Menon suggests ways to have mangoes to prevent blood sugar spikes in diabetes.

1. Smoothie: Mangoes can be consumed as a smoothie with the yoghurt as this will make the GI further drop (200ml).

2. Standalone snack: It is best to have it as a snack mid-morning or mid-evening and not after a meal. One can also blend it into a milkshake with 7-8 almonds crushed in it.

3. Combine it with protein: If you want to consume mangoes with your protein for slow release, you could blend 1 scoop vanilla/chocolate protein, 100-150 g mango and 100 ml milk. This is not an after-workout drink but simply an additional protein meal you could replace for a snack.

4. Avoid processed mango: There are plenty of processed pulps available in the market, best not to consume these (Canned/frozen). Fresh is any day better.

5. Don't have it with meals: Do not consume mangoes immediately after or with your regular meals (breakfast, lunch or dinner). It can be had as a meal though, like a breakfast smoothie.

