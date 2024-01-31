Superfoods are a powerhouse of essential nutrients, antioxidants and downright amazing natural properties. They are best used for tackling everything from hydration to inflammation, ageing and those pesky uneven skin tones. 5 superfoods for skincare (Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aakriti Jayant Chhaparia, Founder of LA MIOR, shared, “Each with their own special power, be it avocado's hydrating hugs, blueberries' anti-ageing antics, or turmeric's inflammation-fighting skills. These superfoods aren’t just for your smoothies; they're the secret weapon for your skin's superhero glow! What makes superfoods particularly beneficial in skincare routines is their versatility and compatibility with different skin types. Incorporating these superfoods into skincare routines in various forms—such as masks, serums, or natural remedies—can elevate one's skincare regimen, fostering healthier, radiant skin.”

She suggested, “Take, for instance, Avocado, with its abundance of healthy fats and vitamins, hydrates and nourishes the skin, making it ideal for dry or dehydrated skin types. Our all-time favorite Aloe vera, known for its soothing properties, effectively calms irritation and inflammation, making it a go-to ingredient for sensitive or sun-damaged skin. In exotics, Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, combat free radicals, offer protection against environmental damage and promote a youthful complexion suitable for all skin types. Off the shelf Turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory prowess, and soothes redness and acne, making it beneficial for oily or acne-prone skin. Lastly, rosehip oil, rich in vitamins A and C, aids in reducing scars, fine lines and uneven skin tone, catering to those seeking rejuvenation and skin repair, irrespective of skin type.”

Harshita Rai, Founder of The Skin Diet Company, revealed, “Their inherent properties offer a natural solution to nourish, rejuvenate, and protect the skin. Superfoods boast diverse properties, such as antioxidant-rich compounds that shield against free radicals, anti-inflammatory agents that calm irritated skin, and hydrating elements that maintain moisture balance. Consider the remarkable properties of rosehip oil, renowned for its ability to fade scars, diminish fine lines, and hydrate deeply, making it a perfect choice for anti-aging and improving skin texture. Similarly, Spinach, which is abundant in vitamins and minerals, aids in repairing damaged skin cells and offers a natural glow.”

She recommended, “Another ingredient from your refrigerator is Pomegranate, rich in antioxidants, which safeguards the skin from free radical damage, promoting a youthful complexion and improving elasticity. In fact, the latest trending Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids that provide intense hydration and support the skin barrier, perfect for maintaining moisture balance. Lastly, green tea's calming and protective attributes make it an excellent choice for reducing inflammation, combating acne, and offering mild sun protection. These superfoods serve as holistic solutions, catering to various skin care needs while embracing compatibility with different skin types.”