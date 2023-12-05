5 Yoga asanas to beat winter lethargy and chill

We all love the winter sun and outdoor time helps energise us and beat the lethargy that comes with the cold weather. However, the struggle to get out of bed and head to the nearest park is real. Shorter days and hormonal changes in winter can play havoc with our physical and mental health. Staying active and filling yourself with nutrient-dense foods can help beat the winter blues. If you are not able to get out of your house during extremely chilly days, Yoga can come to your rescue. Not only certain asanas can help you feel warmer, but also more active to carry on with your day with energy and ease. (Also read | 9 ways Yoga can boost heart function; breathing exercises, meditation, and poses that can help)

During winter, the shorter days disrupt our sleep and waking cycles, potentially leading to hormonal changes, particularly in the levels of melatonin—the hormone regulating our alertness and sleepiness.(Freepik)

"During winter, the shorter days disrupt our sleep and waking cycles, potentially leading to hormonal changes, particularly in the levels of melatonin—the hormone regulating our alertness and sleepiness. The increase in melatonin production in darkness often leaves us feeling more tired. While physical activity is a powerful remedy, the winter chill may dampen our motivation to exercise outdoors. However, maintaining regular exercise is important," says Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute.

YOGA ASANAS TO BEAT WINTER LETHARGY

Let’s explore 5 yoga poses that can increase your energy levels in the cooler months.

1. Virabhadrasana: It promotes blood circulation and is particularly beneficial during the winter months.

How to do it

⦁ Keep your feet at a comfortable distance.

⦁ Turn your right foot to the right side and slightly incline the left foot towards the right side.

⦁ Extend your arms parallel to the floor and open your hips.

⦁ Gently bend your right knee and look to the right side.

⦁ Release and repeat on the left side.

2. Paschimottanasana: This asana stretches the entire back of the body and is a good choice for combating winter lethargy.

How to do it

⦁ Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you and your hands by your sides.

⦁ Bend your hands at the elbows with palms facing downwards.

⦁ Lean backwards and while exhaling, gradually bend forward.

⦁ Try to touch your toes or hold your feet.

⦁ Gently lower your head as much as you possibly can.

⦁ While inhaling, return to the initial position.

3. Dhanurvakrasana: It is a backbend that opens up the chest and stretches the front of the body. It is a valuable addition to your winter yoga routine.

How to do it

⦁ Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and reach back to grasp your ankles.

⦁ Lift your chest and thighs off the mat, creating a bow-like shape.

⦁ Hold for 20-30 seconds, breathing deeply.

4. Halasana: This stimulates the thyroid gland, improves blood circulation, and counteracts the winter chill.

How to do it

⦁ Lie on your back and lift your legs over your head, bringing them to the floor behind you.

⦁ Support your lower back with your hands.

⦁ Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply.

5. Mandukasana: It stimulates the digestive organs, energizing the body and helping to shake off winter lethargy.

How to do it

⦁ Sit in Vajrasana.

⦁ Place your hands on your navel and lower your chest toward the mat.

⦁ Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply.

"Each of these 5 poses contributes to a holistic approach to winter well-being. Remember to practice with awareness, listen to your body, and let the energy of these asanas guide you toward a more vibrant and invigorated season. Embrace the chill and let your yoga practice be a source of warmth and renewal," adds Dr Hansaji.

