6 Yoga exercises for persons with low bone density or Osteoporosis

Those who have osteoporosis may find Yoga helpful as a small study in 2009 found that practising Yoga regularly and correctly can actually increase bone density. Additionally, Yoga improves flexibility and balance, which may aid in maintaining equilibrium and lowering the incidence of fractures.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, asserted that some forms of Yoga are more beneficial than others at treating osteoporosis. He shared, “Gentle yoga is beneficial and easy on the body, so try it out. Limit your exercise to low-impact activities only. Avoid doing strenuous yoga poses like vinyasa, power, or ashtanga. A little Yoga practise every day is better than a few more strenuous sessions a week. Practice Paschimottanasana, Vajrasana and Trikonasana, among other asanas.”

1. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Sukhasana or easy pose(Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash)

Method: Place your palms on your knees, hold Siddha Mudra, and sit with a straight back in Dandasana with both legs forward. Fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh.

2. Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Legs out in front is a good place to start. Lift your arms up while maintaining a straight spine. Bend your hips forward as you exhale, placing your upper body on your lower body. Drop your arms and position your palms in a reachable position. On your knees, try to rest your nose.

3. Padahasthasana – Hand to Foot Pose

Padahasthasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Starting in Samasthithi, exhale as you slowly bend your upper body down from the hips to touch your knees. Next, place your palms on either side of your feet. As a beginner, you could bend your knees slightly. Try to touch your chest to your thighs with a little work. Hold the position for a minute.

4. Vrikshasana - Tree Pose

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose(Photo by Blendtopia Smoothies on Unsplash)

Method: Start by assuming the Samasthithi position. Lift your right leg off the ground and centre your weight on your left leg. Support your right foot with your palms to bring it as close to your inner thigh as possible, or at the ankle or calf. Raise your hands up and join your palms. Keep your head in between your arms. Do the same with your other leg.

5. Matsyasana - Fish Pose

Matsyasana or the Fish Pose of Yoga(Twitter/SleepNuvanna)

Method: Matsyasana, also known as the fish pose, is performed by lying on your back, putting your elbows or forearms on the floor, or lifting your shoulders and placing your top head on the mat with your palms. Your legs can be straight or bent at the knees.

6. Shavasana - Corpse Pose

Shavasana or corpse pose(Instagram/yogui.mi.comigo)

Method: On your yoga mat or a comfortable surface, lie down in a prone position. We advise you to lie down on a sturdy surface. To ensure there won't be any distractions, try to do this pose in a peaceful setting. Shield the eyes. Set your legs at a comfortable distance apart and let them to completely relax. Allow your ankles to dangle while maintaining a sideways toe position. Position your arms next to your torso, slightly apart. Your palms will be facing up and open to the sky.

Caution: If you have osteoporosis, keep in mind that the probability that the bones will break readily or become injury-prone rises. Therefore, you must absolutely refrain from performing any kind of strenuous exercise and never work under pressure or stand for long periods of time.