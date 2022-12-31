7 healthy tea, coffee and hot beverages to keep you warm this winter

As the intense cold wave grips north India and threatens to ruin the New Year celebration plans for many, it is important to pay attention to your health. A hot cup of tea can warm you up instantly and tastes heavenly when the temperature is freezing outside. When the weather is cold and your immunity is low, it is advisable to add herbs and spices that are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that not only aid digestion, boost metabolism but also cut fat. There are different kinds of teas that you can try from green tea, herbal tea to kahwa that can keep you warm and disease-free in the cold months. (Also read: 5 immunity boosting winter foods to add to your diet)

"There is nothing like sitting by the window with cosy winter clothes and tightly holding onto a hot cup of tea. Doesn’t this sound like a nice winter to you? If you’re at the hills or places where the temperature is cold, you can’t forego winter without the piping cup of hot coffee or tea for the rescue. Thus drinking tea or coffee becomes an integral part of our life during winters," says Greata Sherene Robinson, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai- T Nagar.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR TEA HEALTHY

"Tea in general contains good antioxidants and has polyphenols which aid in digestion and fat breakdown. They also help in boosting our metabolism. This also has bioactive compounds which have anti-ageing properties. Adding spices like ginger, cinnamon, tulsi, lemon or any ground spices elevates the medicinal properties which the tea has to offer to us. It can prevent cold, flu, has anti-inflammatory benefits, and lowers cortisol as well. Thus the tea and the properties present in it like caffeine, theobromine, L-Theanine helps in energizing our body and stimulates brain," says Robinson.

IS TOO MUCH TEA OR COFFEE BAD FOR YOU DURING WINTERS?

Robinson warms that anything in excess can interfere with our health and caffeine from tea and coffee can cause anxiety, dehydration, insomnia, digestive issues and increased heart rate.

"Thus keeping them to less than 2 to 3 cups per day is ideal. And if you still feel like having more hot beverages opt for other options like herbal teas, soups and multigrain porridges," the nutritionist adds.

Here are some healthy tea and beverage options to enjoy in winter season suggested by Robinson.

Green tea

Green tea is the best source for antioxidants in beverages. It helps in hydrating the body cells and increases the anti-inflammatory properties.

Black tea

It improves the ability of the arteries to relax and expand and also helps in some way to accelerate fat loss. Black tea and green tea helps in stronger immune system as well.

Herbal tea

Opting for herbal tea is a cool alternative and they help in soothing the digestive system and also prevent seasonal infections and cold.

Kahwa

Winter season in Kashmir cannot be complete without kahwa. This is a herbal tea prepared with green tea, saffron, cinnamon and cardamom. This tea is sweetened by honey and served along with almonds. The whole spices present in it acts as a stimulant and heats our body in cold weather and keeps us warm.

Filter coffee

Down south, a winter day is not complete without a hot cup of filter coffee. Made with ground coffee beans this also contains a good number of antioxidants. Coffee also contains some amount of minerals in them.

Black coffee

Black coffee is loved by everyone. This helps in rejuvenating skin and helps in keeping us active.

Turmeric milk

One can try turmeric milk. This milk is extremely beneficial which helps in boosting immunity as well as preventing cold and cough. This drink helps in boosting our immunity and keeping us warm. This also aids good sleep.

