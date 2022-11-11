7 warning signs that show your liver is in trouble

Liver diseases can creep in silently as they do not usually show symptoms in the beginnings. Liver is a crucial organ that manages several important functions in the body from producing bile that helps in digestion to aiding in removing waste products and thus helping in detoxification. Liver's function is disrupted when it gets clogged with harmful stuff like excessive fat, alcohol, high calories in the diet as the organ has to work overtime to remove the unwanted by-products. Signs of liver problems can be spotted in your stools, urine, skin, eyes and even abdomen. Your stomach will appear big, you may lose your appetite, and your skin and eyes may appear pale. (Also read: Diet plan for liver health: 10 foods that can work wonders for your liver)

According to mayoclinic, liver disease can be genetic or caused by various factors that damage the liver such as viruses, alcohol use and obesity.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in her recent Instagram post shares 7 signs that your liver isn't functioning properly.

1. Floating/pale stools: Stools are given their dark colour by bile salts that a healthy liver generally releases. An overwhelmed liver is unable to digest the fats and hence the excess fat makes the stool float and pale in colour.

2. Nausea: It is a very common symptom as the liver is unable to filter out the toxins and the buildup in bloodstream leads to the feeling of nauseousness.

3. Gastrocolic reflex: The urge to poop right after a meal indicates trouble for liver. This is because the liver is unable to absorb and utilise what you eat. There is an immediate colon contraction that leads to the urgency.

4. Yellow skin and eyes: This is because of buildup of bilirubin in blood as the liver is unable to process it effectively. In some cases the skin also gets itchy.

5. Bruising easily: Your compromised liver condition is unable to produce enough clotting protein and hence you bruise easily.

6. Dark urine: This is also due to excessive bilirubin buildup as the liver is unable to break it down properly.

7. Swollen abdomen: This condition is also known as Ascites. This leads to retention of fluids in the abdomen. Swollen legs and ankles are often a more prominent sign to identify this condition.

