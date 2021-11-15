8 homemade face packs to beat winter beauty woes

Now that the winter chill has started to set in, our skincare routine also sees a shift, doesn’t it? How about trying some natural and DIY face packs to suit your skin type in winter?

A regular face pack is an ideal way of preserving the youthful qualities of the skin. They perform many functions that improve the health and appearance of the skin.

BENEFITS OF FACE PACKS

They improve skin texture and make it clearer and more translucent

They also have a deep cleansing action on the skin, removing impurities, wastes and dead skin cells, keeping the pores free of clogged oil and preventing many related problems. The removal of dead cells helps to improve the skin’s ability to absorb products, thus making moisturizing and other treatments more effective

The skin’s cell-renewal function also improves. The process of drying and hardening of many face packs and their removal causes an expansion of the blood vessels in the skin, bringing an improvement in skin tone

Blood circulation to the skin surface also improves, leaving the skin smooth, glowing and rejuvenated

Another benefit is the skin’s ability to retain moisture also improves

POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND ABOUT FACE PACKS

Packs should be chosen according to individual requirements. There are many kinds of packs, depending on the function they are to perform.

Moisturising and nourishing packs are for winter care and normal to dry skins, helping to moisturise it and iron out fine lines.

Medicated packs are for specific problems, like pimples, rash and other eruptions, as well as sensitive skin.

Nowadays, ready-to-use packs are available. Choose one according to the skin’s needs and follow the directions.

FACE PACKS IN WINTER

During winter, due to lack of humidity, the skin suffers from lack of moisture and dryness. If the skin is very dry, avoid using grainy packs. For dry skin, moisturizing and nourishing packs should be used containing ingredients like honey, orange juice, cream of milk (malai), curd, almond oil (badam rogan), etc.

You can use ingredients from your kitchen shelf or refrigerator to mix packs at home during winter. Fruit packs are also useful in winter.

HERE ARE SOME FACE PACKS FOR WINTER:

1. Mix half a teaspoon of honey with the yolk of an egg and one teaspoon of dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.

2. For oily and acne-prone skin, mix half teaspoon honey with the white of an egg and one teaspoon curd. Add fuller’s earth (multani mitti). Mix into a paste and apply. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

3. Make a pulp of ripe papaya and apply on the face. Papaya has a cleansing action, by softening the dead cells and aiding their removal.

4. Grate carrots and apply on the face for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water. Carrot is rich in Vitamin A and good for winter skin problems.

5. Mix together 1 ripe avocado, with one teaspoon each coconut oil, curd and honey. Apply on the face and leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off.

6. Take one tablespoon choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each orange peel powder and curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing it off after 30 minutes.

7. Mix honey with one teaspoon of orange juice and apply on the face, to make it soft and smooth. Wash off after 20 minutes.

8. Mix 3 teaspoons of choker with one teaspoon each of ground almonds, honey, curd and rose water. Wash off after 20 minutes.

THE LAST WORDS

Honey suits all skin types. For oily and acne-prone skin, mix one teaspoon honey with one teaspoon curd and a little turmeric. Applying mayonnaise or egg yolk on the face also helps to relieve dryness.

(This feature is written by Shahnaz Husain. She is the founder, chairperson, and managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group and is considered a pioneer in the realm of herbal beauty in India. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)

