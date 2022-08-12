8 reasons why breathing is a superpower

Breathing, which is a vital bodily function, has innumerable advantages. The process of breathing helps in delivering oxygen to every part of the body. Effective breathing can improve many body functions from cognition, digestion, sleep, immunity, to beating stress levels. It can also help you feel mentally clearer and reduce stress. (Also read: Are you breathing right? Know the incredible benefits of pranayama)

According to Nathan Gallagher, Breathwork specialist and founder of Breath By Nathan, "Our breath influences our nervous system, immune system, cognitive function, heart rate, energy production, emotional regulation, mental health and more. With an average of 25,000 breaths each day, we have a very large opportunity to positively influence our whole state of being."

He explained 8 reasons breathing is a superpower:

1. You can travel back into your past to process, integrate and heal emotional trauma.

2. It is the ultimate chill pill. You can hack your stress response and down-regulate your nervous system to relax on command.

3. Almost 70% of the toxins in your body are released through breathing alone.

4. You can focus the infinite power of the conscious mind by observing & bringing conscious awareness to the breath.

5. It is a gateway and entry point into the vastness of your subconscious mind.

6. You can boost your energy levels on command by extending and accentuating your inhalation.

7. By extending and slowing down your exhalation, your breath acts as a powerful and natural sleeping pill.

8. Just 5 minutes of deep and slow breathing has been shown to significantly reduce anxiety and psychological stress.

