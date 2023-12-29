Sustaining the initial motivation that accompanies the start of the New Year can be challenging, as external factors and daily pressures often dampen the enthusiasm that fuelled the resolution. However, empowering yourself with practical strategies can significantly increase the likelihood of sticking to New Year resolutions, especially those related to well-being. 8 tips to help you maintain a focus on well-being throughout the New Year 2024 (Photo by pure julia on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Sethi, Director-Gynecology at Aura Speciality Clinic in Gurugram and Associate Director at Max Hospitals in Gurugram, suggested some tips to help you maintain a focus on well-being throughout the year -

A- Prioritise Mental Health: Recognise the importance of mental well-being. Incorporate stress management techniques such as meditation, mindfulness or activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

B- Stay Hydrated: Adequate hydration is crucial for overall health. Make it a habit to drink enough water throughout the day. Consider carrying a reusable water bottle as a reminder.

C- Meal Planning and Preparation: Plan nutritious meals in advance and consider meal prepping to ensure healthy eating habits. Having healthy options readily available can prevent reliance on less nutritious alternatives.

D- Incorporate Regular Exercise: Choose activities you enjoy to make exercise a positive part of your routine. Whether it's walking, dancing or Yoga, find activities that align with your interests.

Bringing her expetise to the same, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, recommended the following tips to avoid breaking down of the well-being resolution rhythm -

A- Celebrate Small Wins: Acknowledge and celebrate your successes, no matter how small. Recognizing your achievements along the way can help maintain motivation.

B- Learn from Setbacks: Understand that setbacks are a natural part of the process. Instead of getting discouraged, use setbacks as opportunities to learn and adjust your approach.

C- Incorporate Resolutions into Daily Routine: Integrate your resolutions into your daily routine. The more seamlessly they fit into your lifestyle, the easier it will be to stick with them.

D- Visualise Success: Create a mental image of yourself achieving your goals. Visualisation can be a powerful tool for maintaining focus and motivation.